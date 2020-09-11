Two races into a three-race MXGP stint at the Faenza circuit in Italy, Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado is showing signs of improvement after spending the year fighting back from collarbone and femur injuries. It culminated with his 2-2 scores for the overall win on Wednesday, the first MXGP triumph for the 2018 and 2019 MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion.

Lewis Phillips of MXVice.com caught up to Prado after the GP rounds on Sunday (4-6 for fifth overall) and Wednesday (2-2 for his first overall win).

Sunday

MX Vice: Great day, and your best day in MXGP by far. Led most of both motos. I don’t even know how many laps you led in total—you led a lot of them. Your speed is clearly there, you just need more bike time and bike fitness and then you’ll be able to carry that speed the entire moto and there you go. I guess that sums it up?

Jorge Prado: Yeah, I think maybe I made a good step. Speed-wise I’m feeling quite good, and also with the bike. After Latvia I could do two solid weeks of riding and everything started to click again a little bit. Today was a good day. It was a good day for me. I’m feeling good. I was leading in the first moto, then Jeffrey [Herlings] passed me and I was clearly second on the last lap. I went into a rut and then a rock fell just in front of me, so it hit my front wheel and I crashed. It was a pity, because it was three corners before the finish. I was clearly second. It was a bit like that, but the riding was good. I led 25 minutes.

I did the same in the second moto. If I know I can be first in both motos for at least 25 minutes, then I just need to work on those last five minutes. We can work on that for Wednesday. Physically I feel quite okay. Like I said, bike-wise I am feeling good. We will see.

If there’s one thing that you want to improve on Wednesday or something you want to change, what would it be?

I think once it comes to 25 minutes and they are close, just keep going. I was thinking sometimes that I had to close the door, and that made it even worse. I just need to keep going and keep going. They are not faster than me.

We saw that!

Yeah, they are not faster than me. They were better than me, so I don’t know. We will stay on two wheels. That’s very important. Keep putting time on my bike and then we’ll be okay. I’m happy that I’m racing. I’m enjoying it, actually.