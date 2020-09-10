This was a machine that was pieced together for the vet rider who wants to have maximum fun on the trails. The engine and electronics were purchased from Offer-Up, and the frame is from eBay. We rounded up the rest of the parts through online dealers to create a machine that’s not only fun to ride but easy to cruise as well.





Build: Jay Clark

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Parts List:

Cylinder Works

2mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 366cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit

www.cylinder-works.com

Twisted Development

Cylinder Head Portion and Engine Setup, Engine Mapping with Vortex ECU

www.td-racing.com

FMF Racing

Mega Bomb Header, RCT 4.1 Muffler

www.fmfracing.com

Dirt Tricks

Cam Chain Tensioner

www.dirttricks.com

Supersprox

Front Sprocket, Rear Stealth Sprocket, Gold Enduro Race Chain G520-Ext-120

www.supersproxusa.com

UFO Plastic

Full Orange Plastic Kit

www.ufoplasticusa.com

IMS

Coolant Catch Can, Larger Fuel Tank

www.imsproducts.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards

www.decalmx.com

Works Connection

Factory II Stand, Skid Plate, Front and Rear Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks, Oil Filter Cover

www.worksconnection.com

Dunlop

AT81 Front Tire, AT81 Rear Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racingusa.com

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Guide, Swingarm Slide

www.tmdesignworks.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Setup and Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Trail Tech

Radiator Fan

www.trailtech.net

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handlebars

www.odigrips.com

Bullet Proof Designs

Rear Swingarm Guard, Shock Knuckle Guard

www.bulletproofdesigns.com

Tusk

Oversized Rotor Adaptor Bracket, Rear Rotor, Full Wheelset with 18” Rear, Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts, Rear Rotor Guard

www.tuskoffroad.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

www.racetech.com

Blais Racing Services

Clutch Weight

www.blaisracingservices.com

Malcolm Smith Motorsports

OEM Parts

www.malcolmsmith.com

Fasst Co

Rear Brake Return Spring

www.fasstco.com

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, Powder with Super Durable Clear Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

Antigravity Batteries

Lithium-Ion Battery

www.antigravitybatteries.com

Enduro Engineering

Clutch Cylinder Guard, Wrap Around Hand Guards

www.enduroeng.com