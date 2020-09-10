Racer X Films: 2018 KTM 350 XC-F Garage Build
This was a machine that was pieced together for the vet rider who wants to have maximum fun on the trails. The engine and electronics were purchased from Offer-Up, and the frame is from eBay. We rounded up the rest of the parts through online dealers to create a machine that’s not only fun to ride but easy to cruise as well.
Build: Jay Clark
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
Parts List:
Cylinder Works
2mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 366cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit
Twisted Development
Cylinder Head Portion and Engine Setup, Engine Mapping with Vortex ECU
FMF Racing
Mega Bomb Header, RCT 4.1 Muffler
Dirt Tricks
Cam Chain Tensioner
Supersprox
Front Sprocket, Rear Stealth Sprocket, Gold Enduro Race Chain G520-Ext-120
UFO Plastic
Full Orange Plastic Kit
IMS
Coolant Catch Can, Larger Fuel Tank
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards
Works Connection
Factory II Stand, Skid Plate, Front and Rear Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks, Oil Filter Cover
Dunlop
AT81 Front Tire, AT81 Rear Tire
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
TM Designworks
Rear Chain Guide, Swingarm Slide
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch Setup and Outer Cover
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Bracing
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Trail Tech
Radiator Fan
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handlebars
Bullet Proof Designs
Rear Swingarm Guard, Shock Knuckle Guard
Tusk
Oversized Rotor Adaptor Bracket, Rear Rotor, Full Wheelset with 18” Rear, Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts, Rear Rotor Guard
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup
Blais Racing Services
Clutch Weight
Malcolm Smith Motorsports
OEM Parts
Fasst Co
Rear Brake Return Spring
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, Powder with Super Durable Clear Race Prep Masking
Antigravity Batteries
Lithium-Ion Battery
Enduro Engineering
Clutch Cylinder Guard, Wrap Around Hand Guards
