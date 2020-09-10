Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2018 KTM 350 XC-F Garage Build

September 10, 2020 1:00pm | by:

This was a machine that was pieced together for the vet rider who wants to have maximum fun on the trails. The engine and electronics were purchased from Offer-Up, and the frame is from eBay. We rounded up the rest of the parts through online dealers to create a machine that’s not only fun to ride but easy to cruise as well.


Build: Jay Clark

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Parts List:

Cylinder Works

2mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 366cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End Gasket Kit

www.cylinder-works.com

Twisted Development

Cylinder Head Portion and Engine Setup, Engine Mapping with Vortex ECU

www.td-racing.com

FMF Racing

Mega Bomb Header, RCT 4.1 Muffler

www.fmfracing.com

Dirt Tricks

Cam Chain Tensioner

www.dirttricks.com

Supersprox

Front Sprocket, Rear Stealth Sprocket, Gold Enduro Race Chain G520-Ext-120

www.supersproxusa.com

UFO Plastic

Full Orange Plastic Kit

www.ufoplasticusa.com

IMS

Coolant Catch Can, Larger Fuel Tank

www.imsproducts.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Graphic Guards

www.decalmx.com

Works Connection   

Factory II Stand, Skid Plate, Front and Rear Brake Caps, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Rear Chain Adjuster Blocks, Oil Filter Cover

www.worksconnection.com

Dunlop  

AT81 Front Tire, AT81 Rear Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Uni Filter 

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racingusa.com

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Guide, Swingarm Slide

www.tmdesignworks.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Setup and Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com

MotoSeat 

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Trail Tech

Radiator Fan

www.trailtech.net

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Handlebars

www.odigrips.com

Bullet Proof Designs

Rear Swingarm Guard, Shock Knuckle Guard

www.bulletproofdesigns.com

Tusk

Oversized Rotor Adaptor Bracket, Rear Rotor, Full Wheelset with 18” Rear, Sprocket Bolts, Rotor Bolts, Rear Rotor Guard

www.tuskoffroad.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

www.racetech.com

Blais Racing Services

Clutch Weight

www.blaisracingservices.com

Malcolm Smith Motorsports

OEM Parts

www.malcolmsmith.com

Fasst Co

Rear Brake Return Spring

www.fasstco.com

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, Powder with Super Durable Clear Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

Antigravity Batteries

Lithium-Ion Battery

www.antigravitybatteries.com

Enduro Engineering

Clutch Cylinder Guard, Wrap Around Hand Guards

www.enduroeng.com

  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-020 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-024 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-025 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-026 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-027 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-028 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-030 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-031 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-032 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-033 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-034 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-035 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-036 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-037 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-038 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-039 Simon Cudby
  • 2018_KTM_350_XCF-Cudby-040 Simon Cudby

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

