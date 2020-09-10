Motocross is awesome. Unlike just about any other motorsport you can think of, a licensed pro can buy a bike, show up to the races, and be part of the show. That’s exactly what Grant Harlan, whose first motocross race was Ironman this season, is doing this summer in the 450 Class. He’s doing pretty well too, scorning points in five of six motos so far, with his best finish being a 17th in the first moto at RedBud 2. We caught up with Harlan to learn more about what it’s like to jump straight into the premier class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Racer X: So Ironman was your first national, is that correct?

Grant Harlan: Yeah, it was the first one I’ve done. I was planning on doing some last year but I decided to focus on Loretta’s then get ready for the Monster Energy Cup. So yeah, it was the first one.

Why didn’t you race the nationals at Loretta’s this year?

I didn’t really have a bike ready to go. My practice bike’s cases blew up like a week prior, and I wasn’t quite ready to race with my wrist yet anyway, which I hurt in Salt Lake. I just didn’t have the means to get there yet. But I’m actually kind of glad I missed it.