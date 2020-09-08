Kris Keefer headed out to Sweney Cycle Park in Brush, Colorado and came across this tricked out KTM 150 SX that he had to get the full story on. Turns out it belongs to Mikey Sweney, and it was his first full build he's ever done. Check out all the details below.



Build: Mikey Sweney

Video: Jared Hardy

Parts List:

Nihilo Concepts

Ignition Cover, Clutch Cover, Power Valve Cover, Gas Cap, Titanium Rear Brake Tip, Banjo Bolts, Lever Skins

www.nihiloconcepts.com

Lynks Racing

Race Motor #L-517-20441, LR Cylinder, Head/Case Mods, True and Balanced Crankshaft, REM Transmission, LR Case Head, LR Solid Clutch Pins, V-Force 4 Reed Block, LR Piston Kit, Ceramic Coatings, Dyno Motor, Accurate Blueprint/Balance KTM 150SX, Gasket Engine Case 0.40 mm, O-Ring 89x2NBR, O-Ring 60x2FPM, Intake Flange, Keihin PWK 38s Carburetor, Spec Bolt Engine Kit KTM/TC 125/150

www.lynksracing.com

Defy Graphics

Complete Custom Graphic Kit

www.defygraphics.com

FMF Racing

Factory Fatty/Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

WP

Cone Valve Fork/Trax Shock

www.wp-suspension.com

Warp 9

Titanium Swing Arm Pivot Bolt, Front and Rear Titanium Axles

www.warp9racing.com



Dunlop

MX 33 Front and Rear Tires

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Renthal

604 Fatbar, Kevlar Half Waffle Grips, Chain and Sprockets (13-49)

www.renthal.com

