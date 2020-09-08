Racer X Films: 2020 KTM 150 SX Garage Build
Kris Keefer headed out to Sweney Cycle Park in Brush, Colorado and came across this tricked out KTM 150 SX that he had to get the full story on. Turns out it belongs to Mikey Sweney, and it was his first full build he's ever done. Check out all the details below.
Build: Mikey Sweney
Video: Jared Hardy
Parts List:
Nihilo Concepts
Ignition Cover, Clutch Cover, Power Valve Cover, Gas Cap, Titanium Rear Brake Tip, Banjo Bolts, Lever Skins
Lynks Racing
Race Motor #L-517-20441, LR Cylinder, Head/Case Mods, True and Balanced Crankshaft, REM Transmission, LR Case Head, LR Solid Clutch Pins, V-Force 4 Reed Block, LR Piston Kit, Ceramic Coatings, Dyno Motor, Accurate Blueprint/Balance KTM 150SX, Gasket Engine Case 0.40 mm, O-Ring 89x2NBR, O-Ring 60x2FPM, Intake Flange, Keihin PWK 38s Carburetor, Spec Bolt Engine Kit KTM/TC 125/150
Defy Graphics
Complete Custom Graphic Kit
FMF Racing
Factory Fatty/Shorty Silencer
WP
Cone Valve Fork/Trax Shock
Warp 9
Titanium Swing Arm Pivot Bolt, Front and Rear Titanium Axles
Dunlop
MX 33 Front and Rear Tires
Renthal
604 Fatbar, Kevlar Half Waffle Grips, Chain and Sprockets (13-49)
