Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Racer X Films: 2020 KTM 150 SX Garage Build

September 8, 2020 1:00pm | by:

Kris Keefer headed out to Sweney Cycle Park in Brush, Colorado and came across this tricked out KTM 150 SX that he had to get the full story on. Turns out it belongs to Mikey Sweney, and it was his first full build he's ever done. Check out all the details below.

Build: Mikey Sweney

Video: Jared Hardy

Parts List:

Nihilo Concepts

Ignition Cover, Clutch Cover, Power Valve Cover, Gas Cap, Titanium Rear Brake Tip, Banjo Bolts, Lever Skins

www.nihiloconcepts.com

Lynks Racing

Race Motor #L-517-20441, LR Cylinder, Head/Case Mods, True and Balanced Crankshaft, REM Transmission, LR Case Head, LR Solid Clutch Pins, V-Force 4 Reed Block, LR Piston Kit, Ceramic Coatings, Dyno Motor, Accurate Blueprint/Balance KTM 150SX, Gasket Engine Case 0.40 mm, O-Ring 89x2NBR, O-Ring 60x2FPM, Intake Flange, Keihin PWK 38s Carburetor, Spec Bolt Engine Kit KTM/TC 125/150

www.lynksracing.com

Defy Graphics

Complete Custom Graphic Kit

www.defygraphics.com

FMF Racing

Factory Fatty/Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

WP

Cone Valve Fork/Trax Shock

www.wp-suspension.com

Warp 9

Titanium Swing Arm Pivot Bolt, Front and Rear Titanium Axles

www.warp9racing.com

Dunlop

MX 33 Front and Rear Tires

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Renthal

604 Fatbar, Kevlar Half Waffle Grips, Chain and Sprockets (13-49)

www.renthal.com

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

