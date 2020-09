ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

Round 5 (of 5) - Sand Del Lee - Sand Del Lee MX Park - Ottawa, Ontario

250 Pro

Position Rider Machine Moto Finishes Points 1st Jess Pettis KTM 1-1-1 75 2nd Marco Cannella Yamaha 2-2-3 64 3rd Marshal Weltin Kawasaki 3-4-4 64 4th Tanner Ward Honda 4-6-2 55 5th Ryan Surratt Kawasaki 6-3-5 51 6th Jacob Piccolo KTM 8-5-6 44 7th Ryder McNabb Honda 5-7-7 44 8th Quinn Amyotte KTM 7-8-8 40 9th William Crete Husqvarna 9-9-12 33 10th Austin Jones Yamaha 10-10-16 27

450 Pro

Position Rider Machine Moto Finishes Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 1-1-1 75 2nd Matt Goerke Kawasaki 2-2-4 62 3rd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 4-3-2 60 4th Shawn Maffenbeier Yamaha 3-4-3 58 5th Keylan Meston Husqvarna 6-5-5 47 6th Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 5-7-6 45 7th Sam Gaynor Yamaha 7-6-6 43 8th Liam O'Farrell KTM 9-8-8 38 9th Parker Eales Honda 10-10-9 34 10th Logan Leitzel Husqvarna 11-9-11 32

Championship Standings

Jess Pettis (KTM) claims the 250 Class title and Dylan Wright (Honda) claims the 450 Class title of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Tour.

250 Pro Finish

Position Rider Machine Points 1st Jess Pettis KTM 341 2nd Marshal Weltin Kawasaki 274 3rd Marco Cannella Yamaha 266 4th Tanner Ward Honda 263 5th Ryan Surratt Kawasaki 197 6th Ryder McNabb Honda 165 7th Jeremy McKie KTM 157 8th Hayden Halstead Yamaha 151 9th Jacob Piccolo KTM 150 10th Quinn Amyotte KTM 128

450 Pro Finish

Position Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 335 2nd Matt Goerke Kawasaki 269 3rd Shawn Maffenbeier Yamaha 260 4th Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 255 5th Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 236 6th Sam Gaynor Yamaha 192 6th Keylan Meston Husqvarna 192 8th Liam O'Farrell KTM 173 9th Bobby Piazza Yamaha 158 10th Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 151

fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 6 (of 20) - MXGP of Italy - Faenza

MX2