Buchanan, Michigan – Presenting this Friday’s first of two 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds of racing at RedBud will be INTENSE, LLC, creator of the new and revolutionary Tazer MX E-bike, which will make its debut at the legendary southern Michigan motocross facility.

INTENSE CEO/Designer Jeff Steber, a longtime motocross enthusiast, was pumped with the opportunity to partner with America’s Motocross Track in the first-ever public event display of the new Tazer MX E-Bike.

“INTENSE has always engaged in and been inspired by powersports,” said Steber. “Motocross and off-road motorcycle racing are closely tied to our company’s products and rich heritage in racing. It is such an honor for INTENSE, with Parts Unlimited, to launch the Tazer MX at such an iconic motocross venue as RedBud – a track that holds true to the perfect combination of elements that make it the pinnacle of motocross racing in the United States.”

Founded in 1993, Temecula, California-based INTENSE is well-known throughout the motocross industry for creating stylish, durable and extremely functional bikes that for decades have raced at the very top of the global competition scene. At RedBud, INTENSE, along with its partner Parts Unlimited, will offer a sneak preview of its new Tazer MX E-bike, a bike that combines motocross industry parts from Ohlins, ODI, Renthal, Maxxis and Magura with INTENSE’s industry-leading E-bike technology.

“RedBud is honored to be approached by INTENSE and Parts Unlimited to debut the new INTENSE Tazer MX E-bike here at our National,” said RedBud’s Tim Ritchie. “I’ve been on my dozer all week prepping the track, and can’t help but picture how we’d set up a course for a full gate of these Tazer MX E-bikes. I really think INTENSE and Parts (Unlimited) are onto something here and we’re pumped that they chose RedBud as the place to launch the Tazer MX.”

With former pro motocross racers Mike Metzger, Shaun Palmer and Randy Lawrence comprising the first INTENSE team back in 1995, current pros Chase Sexton, Christian Craig, Jeremy Martin, Aaron Plessinger, Carson Mumford, Mitchell Oldenburg, Jo Shimoda and Jett and Hunter Lawrence now represent the MX industry as INTENSE Ambassadors. And keeping in line with its motocross lineage, the INTENSE Tazer MX E-bike will be available exclusively at Parts Unlimited Powersports dealers.

Added Parts Unlimited’s Vice President of Sales, Jeff Derge: “Parts Unlimited and INTENSE are extremely proud to bring the first-ever industry-specific electric mountain bike to our Powersports dealers. From the beginning of this venture we knew INTENSE was the right partner. So to debut the Tazer MX at the iconic RedBud Outdoor National as the race's Presenting Sponsor shows INTENSE's commitment to our motto; “We Support the Sport™.” This has been an exciting week for our teams and dealers with the launch of the Tazer MX and accompanying Bicycle Parts & Accessories Catalog. We are looking forward to a great weekend at RedBud.”