Saturday morning rolled around. Normally, the weatherman is always wrong, and they never know what they’re talking about. Right? Unfortunately, in this case, they were 100% accurate. They said it would rain, and boy did it rain. It came down relentlessly all day. It started just as timed qualifying was underway for the 250 A class. We got to watch about 1 lap of what “could have been.” The roar of the A class laying down their hot laps was the excitement everyone was waiting for. Dakota Alix, Chris Canning, Jordan Bailey, Stephen Czarnota, Gabe Gutierres, Aaron Lampi, Aaron Zielfelder, and so many more fast guys were on the track going as fast as they possibly could. It was perfect, but short lived. Before that session was even done, the skies were black, the track was wet, and none of that was about to change any time soon.

The weekend ran as a three-moto format. It was evident that anyone who wanted a good overall finish for the weekend was going to have to tough it out and handle the mud. The AMA #1 plates this year were tough to obtain. Riders faced all the elements, from the mud on Saturday to eventually closing the weekend out with a rough and battered track on Sunday. Travis Schneider ran the All-Star bib in the 51cc classes and was highly anticipated to be atop the FXR podium before the weekend was over. However, the mud would cause him problems right off the bat and take him out of championship contention. He did continue to show us what he was capable of in the motos to come. Canyon Richards scored the most wins of anybody during the week, and already looks comfortable aboard his 85cc.