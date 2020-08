Racer X and Jason Weigandt are on the scene for round three of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. We've got a look at the track conditions, an update on the riders, and interviews with Adam Cianciarulo, Marvin Musquin and RJ Hampshire. First Look is brought to you by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection.