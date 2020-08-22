The Loretta Lynn's National 2 kicks off today from the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The second round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will have both second motos broadcasted live on NBC.

With rain all day Friday and overnight, the conditions at the Ranch are a little wet. As of now the plan is to run one practice session per group for each class, starting at 9:50 a.m. CT. You can watch the qualifying sessions on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is the full broadcasting schedule.