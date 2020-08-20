HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (August 20, 2020)—The 2020 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Day Motocross, held in conjunction with the Loretta Lynn Pro Motocross, round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, took place on August 16 at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, with awards given in 27 classes. The race provided some of the fastest amateurs in the country an opportunity to compete on the same course as the top professionals in the world, and the Loretta Lynn course featured some amazing racing.

Thanks to MX Sports’ 2020 COVID Mitigation Health Plan, the event was a huge success, with racers and teams taking appropriate actions to guard against the threat of COVID-19, while offering up some of the best racing of the year.

After some impressive finishes in the 250 B and Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C classes at the 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship just two weeks prior, TLD/KTM’s Nate Thrasher dominated the A classes on Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Day, sweeping the 250 A and Open A classes.

In the 250 A class, Thrasher’s 1-1 performance topped the 2-3 moto tally of runner-up finisher Daniel Netti (YAM), and the 4-3 of third-place finisher Justin Sipes (KTM).

In the Open A division, Thrasher swept both motos ahead of the 2-2 finish of Adam Cranford (KAW) and the 4-3 of Logan Parks (HON).

“It feels good to move up into the A classes and win right away,” said Thrasher. “I got good starts in the 250 class, but I was riding my 250 in the Open class, so I had to work my way up in the two Open motos, but I was able to get it done. This is a confidence booster, for sure, moving forward.”