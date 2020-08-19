Unique highlights from the opening round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn's Ranch. This edition of remastered features Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, RJ Hampshire, Jeremy Martin, and more. Osborne (2-1) earned his first overall 450 Class win as Ferrandis struck first in the 250 Class after finishing 1-1.

