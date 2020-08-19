Carson Mumford | 12-15 for 13th overall in 250 Class

“My weekend was crazy! I learned so much, I felt like I had so many different circumstances thrown my way for one weekend with it being muddy first practice and the track being insanely rough but I’m happy with how everything worked out. The first moto I was just outside the top five. Then by about 20 minutes I was getting pretty tired and really was kinda shocked that I was still in sixth. I should have just focused more on going forward because when the mistakes started coming I was almost crashing every corner but somehow stayed on two wheels. That just took so much energy, and I was thinking about it way too much, and I went all the way back to 12th. Rode a little different in second moto but I was further back the whole time. Ready for next weekend after everything I learned here.”

Mitchell Harrison | 23-9 for 15th overall in 250 Class

“Without that mistake, I was going to be able to put it in the top 10. It’s such a bummer, but I also look at it as a positive that I know my speed is there and I just need to minimize the mistakes. I am so thankful for the opportunity and I want to showcase how great this bike and team really is.”

Jo Shimoda | 37-11 for 16th overall in 250 Class

“Yeah I felt pretty good in the first timed qualifying but I missed the finish line, I thought it was same as amateur day. The second timed qualifying I was riding not so good and struggling on the track, qualified 15th. Race 1 I started around 15th and made some passes but couldn’t finish my race due to a bike malfunction. That put me all the way on an outside gate in moto two, which didn’t let me have good start. I was able to catch up to 11th place by the end.”

Hunter Lawrence | 40-14 for 17th overall in 250 Class

“First moto really just wrecked our day with the DNF [Note: a first turn crash resulted in a broken kill switch]. Being gate pick 40 for the second moto, I was going okay in the second moto until [Mitchell] Harrison took me out. I then just pushed too hard for what the track conditions were and crashed again. Then it was survival mode, the track was really weird and just so funny, like, you couldn’t push too hard on it and slower was almost faster! Looking to redeem myself big time this weekend.”

Injury Updates:

Moranz took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase some of the bumps and bruises he endured in a crash during qualifying, where he tipped over and then was hit by a few riders on accident. This brought out a red flag in practice. Luckily, Moranz wasn’t seriously injured and he expects to compete again at the Ranch this weekend. Below is his Instagram post: