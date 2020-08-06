It’s a tough time in our sport and the world right now with COVID-19 as things aren’t what they usually are. Although some aspects of the industry are doing well, others aren’t, which sucks for sure. One of those people that were affected was Dale Spangler. Spangled worked at Tucker Rocky as you’ll read but before that he was a top amateur in the sport and worked for WPS, Smith, Alpinestars as well. Here’s a conversation with Dale about what he’s doing now, what happened, and what’s next for him. Also, make sure to check out his work on his personal blog and his portfolio on his personal www.dalespangler.com.

Racer X: Obviously you were a very, very fast amateur motocrosser, and Loretta’s is going on this week and you wrote something up on your website about it. Different time when you did it, but still as a really hot amateur rider, pressure was there for you.

Dale Spangler: Absolutely. What is it now, almost 30 years ago? Twenty-eight or something like that. I can’t remember what exactly it was. That was definitely the pressure cooker in more ways than one. It was hot temperatures. You had to be fit. The track is always gnarly. I was looking at a little bit of the live feed going on right now and it just kind of takes you back. There’s always ruts. It’s kind of more like a pro national than probably any amateur national out there in that the track is extremely rough with deep ruts. I noticed it looked like this year they added quite a bit of sand. I bet it’s gnarly.

When you did it too, no matter how good you were at the ranch, whether it was you or [Jimmy] Button or [Tim] Ferry or any of these guys, you just started out as a privateer. That was it. Outside of maybe Damon [Bradshaw] or whatever. Different times back then when you did it.

Yeah. I was actually Team Green then and actually once I went pro in ’89 full-time that’s when I was riding for TUF Racing with the Suzukis. But up until then I think I was three years with Team Green. Of course, that added to the pressure too because they kind of expect their riders to do well at an event like that every year. The year before, ’87, that was my year, man. I just felt like everything clicked. I was super fit. Went there and won a 5K running race. Won that thing. It was just a good year. The next year it just didn’t click. For some reason, the ’88 bikes for me, I think it goes back to I broke my ankle right after I got the bikes. The ’88 Kawis seemed like they had this gnarly mid-range hit on the 250. I just never really clicked with that bike. After that thing bit me, I just was always scared of that thing.