Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
The Conversation: Arlington Press Conference

February 23, 2020 5:00am

The eighth round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series was also the second round of the Triple Crown for the series. The three main event format always presents a challenge right in the middle of the season for the field to deal with, but in this case it was just the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship. The night featured a lot of chaos with some unfortunate falls and injuries to some key players in the championship.

In the 450SX class, it was Eli Tomac taking his fourth win of the season after coming back from a fifth in main event one to win the last two races of the night. Ken Roczen was able to salvage a rough second race to end second on the night and Jason Anderson landed on the podium in third.

The 250SX class saw the second career win of defending champion Chase Sexton's career as he put in three steady results, including a win in main event two, to take the victory on the night. Points leader Shane McElrath took second and now shares the red plate with Sexton. RJ Hampshire wrapped up the evening in third.

All six riders joined the post-race press conference together.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

