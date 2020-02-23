Overall, we’ve witnessed a fantastic start to the 2020 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship, but bad news finally bit back during this evening’s event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The good health and deep field that had headlined most of the year’s races went by the wayside on a tough track run within the chaotic Triple Crown format. Rookie sensation Adam Cianciarulo went down hard in practice, breaking his collarbone, and the normally-ultra-consistent Cooper Webb took a painful hit in the same section of the track during the night show. Webb posted that he had escaped with “hematoma with deep bone bruising to my pelvis as well as my sacrum,” which sounds painful but is no doubt better than it could have been considering he went flying back-first onto concrete.

So, the podium finishes in the 450SX class were no less significant than usual, but they were perhaps a little subdued on a night when most riders were happy to survive. There was something to the overall combination of a tough, broken down track, the razor’s edge intensity of the Triple Crown, and maybe just some bad luck that defined the racing. The battle for the win was still good, though, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson actually in position to take his first win since 2018 until the late stages of the night, when Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac powered to the top to notch the overall with 5-1-1 scores. The last main, to decide it all, was superb, with Anderson, Tomac, Ken Roczen and Zach Osborne tussling for the victory.

“On paper I like the Triple Crowns, but I actually don’t like them,” said Tomac, who now has two race victories in a row and stretches his small points lead a bit over Roczen.

Historically, Tomac has not performed well with the prosperity of the points lead. He was asked about the pressure of the red plate in the post-race press conference.

“It’s just nice to get through this one,” said Tomac. “But, that being said, this year, I just feel like I’m in a better place. Where before, I felt almost like I was a little nervous in that situation, and that led to goofy mistakes. Overall, on the night, these Triple Crowns are really tough. After the first one, it’s like “Man! Fifth place?” And Kenny wins it. It’s tough to go back out there and fight, but we were able to come back and get those wins in two and three.”