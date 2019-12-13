Each year, prior to the start of the season, Racer X looks back at the all-time list of premier class wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Here are some notes on the active riders (highlighted by a *) below:

450SX career wins: 44

Last win: 2015 Atlanta Supercross

Notes: Reed announced at the AUS-X Open that 2020 will be his last championship as a full-time racer. In 2019, he earned his 132nd career premier class podium at the 2019 Detroit Supercross but he was involved in a the big first-lap crash at the Seattle Supercross. The crash eventually knocked him out of the championship for the remainder of the year. Reed is fourth all-time in career wins, his last coming in Atlanta in 2015.

450SX career wins: 27

Last win: 2019 Las Vegas Supercross

Notes: Tomac earned his 27th career win in the premier class at the 2019 season finale, moving him into a tie for eighth place all-time with Bob Hannah.

450SX career wins: 11

Last win: 2017 San Diego Supercross

Notes: Roczen came close to getting his first main event win since 2017 several times throughout the 2019 championship, including when he was edged out by Webb by 0.023 seconds at the Arlington Supercross.

450SX career wins: 8

Last win: 2019 Seattle Supercross

Notes: Unfortunately for Musquin, he will not be able to add to his all-time premier supercross wins after he suffered a knee injury last week. KTM announced the 29-year-old will miss the entire 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

450SX career wins: 7

Last win: 2019 East Rutherford Supercross

Notes: Webb had zero career wins in the premier class entering the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Webb earned all seven of his 450SX wins en route to winning his first premier class title.

450SX career wins: 7

Last win: 2018 Atlanta Supercross

Notes: The 2018 450SX Champion suffered a broken left arm during practice the week leading into the fourth round of 2019 and the injury ended his title defense.

450SX career wins: 3

Last win: 2019 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Notes: After winning the season opener, his first win since 2013, Barcia’s 2019 championship hunt was derailed due to the injury bug. Barcia has been training in California this off-season and earned his third King of Paris title. We’ll see if Barcia can get his hands on the red plates again this year.

450SX career wins: 1

Last win: 2018 Daytona Supercross

Notes: Brayton is now on the active rider all-time winners list thanks to his victory at Daytona in 2018. He also beefed up his resume over the off-season as he won his fourth-straight SX1 Australian Supercross Championship (highlighted by his overall win at the AUS-X Open) and his sixth (!!) King of Geneva title.

450SX career wins: 1

Last win: 2019 Glendale Supercross

Notes: El Chupacabra struck gold at the Glendale Supercross when he won both his and the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team’s first 450SX main event. The last we’ve heard from Baggett was in this interview he did with our Jason Weigandt at the 2020 KTM team introductions in October.

450SX career wins: 1

Last win: 2009 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Notes: JG doesn't have a deal to line up at Anaheim 1 this year but he has not announced a formal retirement, and can't be ruled out of an appearance at some point in 2020. He picked up a fill-in ride at Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing late last season but missed the season finale due injuries sustained in a practice crash.

All-Time 450SX Wins List