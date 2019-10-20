“It was just a wild night, really,” added Tomac. “Moto 1, buried on the start and made a few passes, caught up to Vince [Friese], and going into that rhythm section, I just totally brain faded and went for a big triple over a double and just smashed the landing! I had to make those passes back. Moto 2, I got a better start, but when I downsided that roller, I don’t understand, it was just a big high side. I went into the Joker Lane a little early and that paid off, I was able to get back to third and get it to an even score. Each race had its own moment and its own drama and it’s really hard to replicate that race environment on a practice track.”

Part of the reason Tomac made mistakes is because the track was run in two different directions during the three races. Going backwards had an impact!

“This is, by far, I’m not gonna’ lie, the craziest Monster Cup I’ve ever raced,” said third-place Stewart. “Going backwards on the track! I mean, Eli says he cased that jump, and I saw it, it was bad, there’s still case marks out there, too! The last time I rode a track backwards, it was on a pit bike, and I still crashed!”

Stewart won the second race, holding off Cianciarulo, to hold 3-1 scores heading into the final moto. He didn’t get the start with the Kawasaki riders in that final race, though, but fought his way to third to take 3-13 scores for third overall. Malcolm, who broke his femur in a nasty crash at round two of Monster Energy Supercross back in January, was happy with his performance. “Going back into the last one tied for the lead, that’s good for all of us,” said Stewart. “I wanted to come into this race cool and calm, but I almost had a few get offs! Right now I’m just focused on being ready for Anaheim.”