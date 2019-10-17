Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: KTM 2020 Team Intro

Exhaust Podcast KTM 2020 Team Intro

October 17, 2019 3:10pm
by:

KTM announced its factory teams for 2020 via a media intro at the factory test track last week. Jason Weigandt was asked to host the event, and he pressed record so you can hear from KTM North America CEO John Hinz, Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Ian Harrison, Blake Baggett, Justin Bogle, Forrest Butler, Michael Byrne, Brandon Hartranft, Pierce Brown, Derek Drake, Brian Moreau, and Tyler Keefe.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

