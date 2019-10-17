KTM announced its factory teams for 2020 via a media intro at the factory test track last week. Jason Weigandt was asked to host the event, and he pressed record so you can hear from KTM North America CEO John Hinz, Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Ian Harrison, Blake Baggett, Justin Bogle, Forrest Butler, Michael Byrne, Brandon Hartranft, Pierce Brown, Derek Drake, Brian Moreau, and Tyler Keefe.
The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.
Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine
The December 2019 Issue
Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine: The 73rd annual FIM Motocross of Nations was a disappointment for Team USA, but there’s cause for optimism. Minicycles could be the frontier battleground in the electric-motorcycle revolution. The FIM Motocross World Championship made its debut in China, and our Jason Thomas was there. Brothers Logan and Jordan Martin rehabbed a ’96 XR400 for a race that lasts 24 straight hours. What could go wrong? And much, much more.