KTM announced its factory teams for 2020 via a media intro at the factory test track last week. Jason Weigandt was asked to host the event, and he pressed record so you can hear from KTM North America CEO John Hinz, Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Ian Harrison, Blake Baggett, Justin Bogle, Forrest Butler, Michael Byrne, Brandon Hartranft, Pierce Brown, Derek Drake, Brian Moreau, and Tyler Keefe.

