Now? Musquin will be back…on a two stroke. New Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Cooper Webb will race…on a two-stroke. Villopoto will return…on a two-stroke. Ken Roczen will race…on Jeremy McGrath’s old factory Honda two-stroke. Jason Anderson is on the list to race…on a two-stroke. Cole Seely is building a CR250 for this race. Even wilder? There’s a new 500cc class with just two entrants in a head-to-head match: Tyler Bowers on his “The Unit” KX500 and Travis Pastrana on his RM-Zilla 500.

Yep, it’s a two-stroke fever dream. Here’s Red Bull’s official word on the rider lineup and the event, which runs October 5, 2019, at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. Below is the full press release:

Santa Monica, Calif. (September 9, 2019)—It’s just about that time of year again – the Supercross series is long gone, the outdoor series has just ended, and in the ensuing 5.2 minutes of free time, the stage is set for the most unique, irreverent and fun race of the season, Red Bull Straight Rhythm. The event has become known not only for its head-to-head, straight-line format, but also for its “love letter to the ‘90s” theme, which sees riders mixing gas and hauling ass down the ½ mile course on two-strokes while donning vintage-styled gear. Last year the event established the all two-stroke format, and this year the retro fun continues with one of the strongest initial lists of riders ever to hit the track. It all goes down on October 5 at Fairplex in Pomona, CA and tickets are available at redbull.com/straightrhythm. Those that can’t make it out in person can still get a virtual whiff of race gas as the event airs live on Red Bull TV.

When the event went all two-stroke last year, it caused some top riders to pause, as no four-strokes meant no factory bikes and no factory support –simply terrifying for a top rider. But those intrepid riders who showed up anyway were rewarded with an enthusiastic crowd, exciting, close racing, and one of the best vibes around. Turns out those that didn’t attend apparently regretted it, as this year the FOMO seems to be taking effect, with riders lining up to secure a spot - both previous competitors as well as those brand new to the event.