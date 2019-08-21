Let’s talk your career trajectory. You were up front in your class at Loretta’s last year, but you didn’t get the title.

Nope. I ended up second overall.

Which class was that?

It was 450B Limited.

Why did you not run A class this year?

I ran A class for half the year, and then after JS7 [Spring National at Freestone in Texas] what we were looking at budget-wise and for my future. I’m 20 years old right now, so my parents decided, let’s just go ahead and go pro. We’ll line up at Hangtown. I lined up at Hangtown this year half ready. Fitness ready, bike not ready. Suspension wasn’t ready, motor wasn’t ready.

Your results have improved in the second half, for sure. So did the bike get better?

Yes, absolutely. We made motor switches. We made suspension switches. We’ve done everything that you can do, to our capability and financial-wise, we’ve done. We’re really close to the end of the season right now, so everything is kind of breaking apart. Everything is kind of going scattered right now, but from the second round at Pala, the results started… Actually, every race the results have gotten better. So Hangtown, I didn’t know where I was going to sit. My goal honestly, I didn’t really have too big of a goal or high standards. My goal was just to qualify. Then that second moto I fell in the mud with [Chase] Sexton. I hit his rear wheel in the third corner after the tabletop. I came from dead last all the way to 12th, and then fell with [Shane] McElrath. I was down for minutes, and then I ended up 22nd. So that was the career best, but obviously it was because that was the first race because I’m a rookie. I was mind-blown what I could do. Yes, it was muddy, but still. These guys, it’s not their first time racing in mud.

So it’s gotten better. Because of the bike, or are you learning things too as you go?

I’m learning. It’s a big stepping stone. The bike has definitely helped me out a lot. We made a bunch of changes throughout the season, like I said. They’ve all been really good. Unfortunately, I pretty much got KO’d at Millville. I looked like an owl! My whole face was hurting!

Dude, and you were running good.

Yes, sir. The first moto I was running eighth the whole moto. Crashed four or five times two laps to go. Ended up 13th. Second moto I had a great start. Like, a phenomenal start. I was in fourth place and then just got smoked by a tire. It was [Jacob] Hayes. Hayes’ tire killed me!