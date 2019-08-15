Budds Creek was my favorite track to race. That wasn’t because of the venue or location or time of year, it was all about the track. I grew up in Florida, where most of the practice tracks were built with some sort of clay/sand mix. In Florida, there are hard sections of clay, big sand berms, and other sections that have meshed together. The dirt usually has an orange tint to it that will forever be burned into my memory. Driving into Budds Creek Motocross Park, that same orange hue is prevalent across the entire track. Not only similar in color, the composition and consistency are remarkably close to what I spent my career practicing on at home. That familiarity leads to confidence which typically leads to a good result. I just knew how the dirt would form and the limit of traction. All of that experience and positive thinking had me smiling every time we headed into southern Maryland.

The start at Budds Creek has changed several times over the years. My early years of racing at Budds, the start was on the far side of the facility and climbed a near vertical uphill. Depending on the direction of the track, the start either made a hairpin right at the top of the hill or continued onto a fast straightaway. In 1998, Budds Creek hosted a USGP (my first foray into Grand Prix racing), and the start was moved completely, positioned next to the old barn, barreling into a hard right turn that almost always saw pile-ups. This was my least favorite of the start variations, mostly because I ended up underneath motorcycles more times than not. That start was finally changed, again for an international event, but this time it was for the 2007 Motocross of Nations. This start is how we still sit 12 years later. It’s an inside-favoring straight line to a 180 left. It’s nearly impossible to get a good start from the outside and also a reason I don’t especially care for this latest rendition. It is a fairly safe start, I will give credit where it’s due there, but I prefer the starting gate positions to be a bit less critical. The qualifying positions from the morning usually dictate how far to the outside you will end up, and the riders simply moving outside one after another as they are called to the line. I like to see riders employ strategy on their starting gate, some wanting to swing in with momentum from the outside while others want to brake early and stay inside, etc. A start like Budds Creek kinda removes that option. There are worse things to complain about, no doubt, but I just think this start limits possibilities.