David Bailey to Join The Whiskey Throttle Show This Week

This week on The Whiskey Throttle Show, we are joined by supercross and motocross champion, “The Icon” himself, David Bailey! Bailey was the epitome of style, technique, and precision riding. He also set the standard for work ethic and drive. And for that matter, he’s still the best damn color commentator that supercross has ever had.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask David? Send us a tweet @w_throttle_show or an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

This show posts on Monday and you can listen on Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com , www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The show will also be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.

Our next live show will be in September, once again at the Troy Lee Designs Boutique in Laguna Beach, with a special guest to be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to our Instagram page for details as they are made available.

Make sure to follow The Whiskey Throttle Show on Instagram @whiskeythrottleshow and Twitter @w_throttle_show.