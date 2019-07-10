2020 Provisional MXGP Schedule Announced

Yesterday, Youthstream released the provisional calendar for the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship and it features a host of changes.

The 2020 season opening venue is still a TBA, then the series will head to Argentina before a stretch in Europe in The Netherlands (venue still TBA), Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

The series will once again feature two Indonesia rounds and a round in China. The series will end in Turkey on September 13 before the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations returns to Ernee, France for the first time since 2015.

Noticeably absent is the British Grand Prix, which is not on the calendar at the moment. Promoter Steve Dixon released a statement to MX Vice on the matter yesterday:

"Obviously the news of no British MXGP in 2020 has shocked many people, just as it did a week ago when the small but dedicated event team found out that there are no initial plans for a British GP. Having worked extremely hard over the last decade to provide Matterley Basin as the ‘Home of British Motocross' we are disappointed with Youthstream's decision to abandon the British Motocross Grand Prix, despite it's incredibly strong history in this country and consistent stability at Matterley Basin. We can see how it's expensive to come to the UK, especially compared to countries where government's invest heavily or are supported heavily in the UK such as British Cycling. That being said, we are already looking into how we can run a unique event for motocross fans at this fantastic music and motorsport venue."

Remember, this is just the provisional calendar and will certainly change a lot between now and next February.