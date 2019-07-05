Chase Sexton to Sit Out RedBud, Will Race Again When “Back to Normal”
GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton posted on Instagram this afternoon that he will not line up for the RedBud National this weekend. Sexton was struggling during both the Florida and Southwick Nationals, where he raced the first moto but was unable to compete in the second moto.
After receiving tests during the week, Sexton said in his post that he is “not going to race until I’m ready to win and be back to my normal self.”
Sexton has one moto win in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—the first moto at the Florida National—and sits in fifth place in the 250 Class points standings, with 167 points, and had four top-five overall finishes through the first four rounds.
Below is the full post:
This kills me inside to post but I will unfortunately be missing my favorite national @redbudmx this weekend. I’m getting testing done to resolve my symptoms from Florida. I’m not going racing this weekend due to the fact that I’m not 100%, and I’m not going to race until I’m ready to win and be back to my normal self since I’m out of any championship contention at this point. Just to give everyone an update I’m feeling better definitely but just trying to get back to healthy!! I’m sorry to all my home race fans I won’t be there this weekend which really bums me out because you guys are the best! We will be back soon ?? @fchonda @lebigusa photo