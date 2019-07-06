The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team has informed us that Zach Osborne suffered a practice crash while riding on Thursday, and injured the SC joint in his shoulder (this is the connection between the collarbone and the chest). The team says the injury isn't too serious and should not require surgery, however when Zach tried riding today in practice he didn't have the strength to hold on. After trying and struggling in today's first practice, Zach and the team decided it wasn't safe to attempt to race today.

The hopes are that with the break in the schedule next weekend, Zach might be able to come back and race the next event at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota.