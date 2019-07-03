The entire WADA/FIM drug testing program in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has been confounding, frustrating, confusing, and exasperating. And that’s just for the fans, never mind the riders! Cade Clason was one such rider that has been caught by the system and not been able to get a real resolution to his case. A privateer rider that isn’t as high profile as some of the other guys, Clason was busted for Adderall a couple of years ago. He had a TUE for it (Therapeutic Use Exemption), so Clason assumed he was good to go. Only he wasn’t. His second application of the TUE was rejected, but he never heard back for his second application, so he figured that meant he was clear, so Cade went racing. Then he got busted. He’s been stuck in racing limbo ever since waiting to see when he can race an FIM sanctioned event. Well he’s free now. (Read more here) “It’s been two years. A long time coming. I’m happy I get to go racing again” Clason told me on the Privateer Island podcast the other day—which you can listen to below.

Clason racing in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series in 2017 Photo Courtesy of James Lissimore

Unlike James Stewart and Broc Tickle, Clason never got an actual penalty for his positive test outside of a Skype call early on that said it will be at most four years. It took a while, but with Stewart and Tickle (and waiting to see for Christian Craig), actual penalties were eventually handed out. With Cade, it was more like “Oh hey, oops you’re good now” or something like that. He’s good to return to racing now, never having actually known what his penalty was supposed to be. Or was this actually the penalty? Frustration with the system doesn’t even begin to describe the feelings many people have with this. However, there are some changes behind the scenes and it appears to have helped Cade. In this case, the appointment of AMA’s Rob Dingman to the vice president of the FIM started speeding things up for Clason. “The last eight months has actually been really productive and the people I’ve worked with are really cool,” he said. “Without (Rob) Dingman none of this would have happened. He basically put his foot down and stood up for Broc (Tickle) and I. If it wasn’t for him, nothing would have gotten done. That guy calls my dad multiple times a week just trying to help. He’s been a huge help. They just have a bunch of new people involved, which is awesome. They’ve been super productive and trying to do stuff. It just takes a while. “No matter what we did, even if the FIM approved it, they’d have to send it to WADA, and then they’d [WADA] have to approve or deny it. A few times FIM would approve stuff that we were doing or that we needed, and then WADA wouldn’t. So that’s like a one-month swing right there of just waiting for them. So it was just a really long waiting game, which is annoying but there was nothing else we could really do. It was a struggle, but we finally got to somewhere where we could agree on everything that was happening and we just made it work.”

So what changed? “Now I have an approved TUE,” he says. “It’s called a retroactive TUE. Basically I now have a regular TUE. It kind of came after the fact, so they wanted to do a time served kind of thing, but I had to do at least half of what the original punishment was, so that’s why it was set to two years.” Clason’s test was taken at the New Jersey Supercross in April of 2017. There were some silver linings for Cade once he got notified he was suspended. He immediately got his shoulder fixed up since he knew he’d have some time off of racing. His gear company, FXR, stepped up to give him a job as a rider rep at the supercrosses, and the last couple of summers he’s raced in Canada because the series up there has no FIM affiliation. Therein lies another issue, though. Someone else close to this situation told me that if he raced anywhere for money, his suspension would carry on forever. Tickle also told me the same thing, he was told he cannot race anything, anywhere for money. So why did Clason get to do it and have his suspension overturned anyway while Tickle was forced to sit out of everything? Yeah, you see where I’m going with this. “I don’t know if I got really lucky or what,” says Clason. “I kind of just risked it. So I’m not faulting Broc by any means. That guy did what he thought was best for him. Broc’s in a little bit different situation, too. He has to make way more money. I’m not in the same position he is. He’s probably made way more money in his career and he can afford to take time off and weigh it out and see what happens, whereas I wasn’t in that position.”

Clason at the 2017 Anaheim 2 Supercross. Jeff Kardas