Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Wick 338 in Soutwick, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's motos, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.

MORNING REPORT

The weather from The Wick 338 this morning has been cool this morning, but the humidity is high. There is the possibility of rain expected later in the day, possibly starting during the first motos so we will see if that becomes a factor. Early in the more the track was flat and smooth but was visually getting rougher and tougher during the second practices. If it does rain, we will see how it affects the track. It could be a nice break for the riders after last weekend’s hot day but could turn make the track even more difficult to navigate.

As far as the riders, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac reclaimed sole possession of the red plates after finishing second overall at the Florida National. Through five rounds, Tomac has a six-point lead over Honda HRC's Ken Roczen. Will Tomac extend his lead again this weekend or will Roczen gain ground on the defending champion? Although WW Ranch Motocross Park was a sand track as well, both Tomac and Roczen each has a great and a bad moto, so we can't really say who has an advantage at this point. The only rider to put together two great motos was Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin. Musquin finished 1-3 last weekend to take his first overall win of the season but knows that in order to be in the hunt for the championship he has to get the maximum points each weekend. Musquin sits 31 points behind Tomac entering today. We have seen all three riders have success at Southwick throughout their pro careers, but there is no clear favorite until the gate drops.

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper gained a few points on the points leader, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo, after last weekend. Cooper finished 2-2 last weekend to take the first pro win of his young career and closed the gap between himself and Cianciarulo down to 18 points, as Cianciarulo finished 5-3. It wasn’t a horrible day for AC, who said he “felt off all day,” as he still managed to finish third overall. Dylan Ferrandis, another Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider, sits third in the points standings, 35 points back from Cianciarulo, GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton is fourth, and a third Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider—this time Colt Nichols—sits fifth. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Michael Mosiman sits sixth in the points standings through five rounds but will not race today due to a crash he suffered in practice earlier this week. Mosiman is 11 points behind Sexton and four points behind Nichols (although that will change after today) but is expected to race at the RedBud National next weekend on July 6.

250 Class qualifying

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper earned his third fastest-qualifying spot of the season by the time the 250 Class qualifying had completed.

“I’m just feeling comfortable with the track,” Cooper said. “It’s gonna get worse as the day goes on. Just try and be smart with the team. Just try to survive these two motos—it’s going to be gnarly. The fitness is going to come into play so gonna try to play it smart and get away with good starts and hopefully come away with the win again.”

We saw Ferrandis have a front wheel change in order to get a different tire on his YZ250F that better suits the track. While the top of the track is sand, the hard-base underneath sometimes becomes the top of the track in certain sections. Ferrandis, who has background racing on sand tracks in the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe, was able to drop his time down to earn the third overall qualifying spot (Nichols' heater just edged out his teammate's). Ferrandis got his first moto win of Pro Motocross at the 2017 Southwick National (where he finished second overall) and won his the first overall of his career at the 2018 Southwick National, by finishing 4-1 to claim the top spot. If he is able to get good starts today like he did in the second moto at the Florida National last weekend, he might be in for another good showing at this year’s event.

Earlier this morning we learned that Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Pierce Brown broke his shoulder blade and will he out for today’s action. We will provide more updates on Brown when they become available. Brown made his pro debut with the team last weekend, finishing 14-10 for 12th overall.