The sixth round of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today at The Wick 338 in Soutwick, Massachusetts.
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos throughout the day.
@justincooper_32 is today’s fastest 250 qualifier. | Photo: @shepherdphotos
P-1 for @marvinmusquin25—he will head into Moto 1 as today’s fastest 450 Class qualifier. | Photo: @shepherdphotos
Ten completely random @shepherdphotos shots from this morning’s 250 Class qualifying sessions. | Swipe ?
Ten completely random @shepherdphotos shots from this morning’s 450 Class qualifying sessions. | Swipe ?
Tap the link in our bio to keep up with today’s RACE DAY FEED. | Photo: @shepherdphotos
