BY THE NUMBERS August 11, 2018 The last time Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin won a 450 Class overall. This was also Musquin’s last moto win. This was also the last time Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis won a moto—as he went 1-1 for first overall at Unadilla—until Saturday, when he won his first moto of the 2019 season. 8 Career overall wins in the 450 Class for Musquin. He's now 19th on the all-time win list in this class. 215 Points for Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac through five rounds. Tomac now has a six-point lead over Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen. 3 Motos through five rounds of 2019 Pro Motocross that Tomac finished outside of the top three.

Tomac

3 Motos in the entire 2018 Pro Motocross that Tomac finished outside of the top three. 2-1-2-1-2 Overall finishes for Tomac through five rounds of 2019 Pro Motocross. 8th Overall for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Dean Ferris, who finished 10-7 to tie his best overall finish of 2019. Ferris’ seventh-place moto finish in the second moto is his second-best moto finish to his sixth-place in the second moto of the Thunder Valley National. 9th Overall for privateer Fredrik Noren, who finished 9-8. Noren’s eighth-place in the second moto is his best moto finish of 2019.

20 Total starts in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for Justin Cooper before his first pro race of his career (three in 2017, 12 in 2018, five so far in 2019). Here are some additional Cooper stats within his 20-race pro career outdoors: 17 Career overall top ten finishes for Cooper in those 20 starts. 11 Career overall top five finishes for Cooper in those 20 starts.

The 250 Class overall podium at the 2019 Florida National

6 Total overall podiums for Cooper until the 21-year-old finally stood in the center of the podium. Three of them have come in 2019. 85th Cooper became the 85th rider to win an overall in the 125/250 Class. GEICO Honda's RJ Hampshire was the last rider before Cooper to earn his first overall win in the class, which he did at the 2018 Budds Creek National on August 18, 2018. Shout out to @mxresearchdept for this one!)

1-39 Moto finishes for GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton, who won the first 250 Class moto—the first of his pro career—but DNF’ed the second moto after becoming ill to finish ninth overall. 2 Times Sexton has finished second in a moto in Pro Motocross in his career. He finished second in the second moto of the 2019 High Point National and second in the second moto of the 2018 Budds Creek National. 2 Laps led by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rookie Derek Drake during the first moto, his first time leading the 250 Class. Unfortunately, Drake crashed on the third lap and finished 38-35 for 38th overall. 12th Overall by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Pierce Brown in his pro debut. The #363 finished 14-10.

Brown

QUOTES FROM AROUND THE PADDOCK Osborne | 5-2 for third overall in 450 Class “We made some changes in the week after High Point and it really paid off today. I was able to ride much more in my comfort zone during the whole moto, which gave me more at the end. I had a pretty big get-off in the first moto and was only able to manage fifth but in the second moto I had a really good feeling and momentum and I was able to really go out there and show what I can do.” Jason Anderson | 3-4 for fourth overall in 450 Class “The weekend went alright. I had a good practice and was able to be P1 but it was a hot day here. The second moto, I was in position to have a good overall and possibly get up to the lead and the heat got to me a little bit and I kind of went backwards.” Cooper Webb | 4-5 for fifth overall in 450 Class “It was a tough day today—the track was physically demanding and it was hot. I was happy to get the holeshot in the first moto and lead for a little bit but I struggled to maintain a good pace at the beginning. All-in-all, I’m happy to come away with a top-five overall and we’ll continue working hard to get up there next weekend.”

Webb

Ken Roczen | 2-10 for sixth overall in 450 Class “Jacksonville was a tough one. The brutal conditions made for some crazy racing. I finished the first moto in second, which I was okay with. Unfortunately, I had a hard time cooling down for the second moto. I was okay until the halfway point, when I made some mistakes and went down. After that point it was just about survival and making it through. It’s definitely not the weekend we wanted, but I’ve been putting in a lot of work throughout the week. We’ll be back at it hard next weekend.” Said Honda HRC team manager, Erik Kehoe: “Today was by far the toughest conditions of the year, and definitely a challenging track with the deep sand. Although I know Ken had hoped for a better result in the second moto, I think getting out of here with a sixth overall is good; we could’ve lost a lot more. Knowing the conditions were going to be so tough, he should’ve taken a lighter week so as not to overexert himself in the same conditions that we were going to race in. Next week could be similar conditions.” Justin Barcia | 6-6 for seventh overall in 450 Class “It was really tough out there today. I was hoping for a better finish, but all in all it was a good day and we hopefully learned a few things for next week. I’m leaving healthy and looking forward to Southwick.” Dean Ferris | 10-7 for eighth overall in 450 Class “Overall, I’m pretty happy with today. I got two really mediocre starts, which kind of made it hard for me, but I put in a big charge. Made a lot of passes in the first moto and was able to get to 10th. In the second moto, the start was a little better. I felt really strong all moto in spite of the heat. I think my big off-season in Australia training in the heat and getting ready for this outdoor championship really helped me today. So I’m really stoked that I could push through and pick up a couple more positions late in the moto because my fitness was strong. We made some improvements while testing throughout the week, as stuff turns out. I’m looking forward to Southwick; onward and upward.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing team manager, Jim Perry: “It was a solid day for the bLU cRU. The team spent the week at Justin’s compound (Bamland) testing and once the long days ended, both Justin and Dean felt that progress was made. We came to WW Ranch looking for a positive result, but the track was super rough, sandy, high speed and the conditions were hot. At the end of the day, the hard work paid off with both guys finishing inside the top 10. Although we still have room for improvement, we took a step in the right direction.” Joey Savatgy | 11-18 for 13th overall in 450 Class “Today was a tough day, but we did what we could and got it done. I continue to get better and feel more comfortable on the bike. I’m still making adjustments and trying to play catch up from the time off from my injury. We’re headed in a good direction, I just need to be on the bike a little more and keep getting after it. I’m glad to get this one over with and looking forward to Southwick." Kyle Chisholm | 15-22 for 19th overall in 450 Class “The track and weather was very tough. I felt a little bit better after having a couple more days on the RM-Z450. I’m still not to 100 percent of my ability or race shape. Still, I made strides. I qualified in 14th position, which was decent. I got a good start in the first moto and struggled at the beginning, but I settled in and ended up in 15th. The top 15 was my goal for the weekend. “The heat and track conditions took a lot out of me. Despite that, I almost nailed the holeshot in the second moto. The Suzuki RM-Z450 is a rocket and it was nice being out front. I made a mistake the first lap and lost a few spots after running third. Then I went down in a corner and dropped way back. I tried to get back into the top 15, but admittedly I was a little spent from the heat. I’m racing my way back into outdoor shape and looking forward to getting into the top ten.”

Chisholm

Michael Mosiman | 3-5 for fourth overall in 250 Class “This was definitely the toughest race of the year. I’ve been saying it all along – if I can get a start, I can run with those guys and I got two good starts today! I was up there both motos at the beginning and I tried to save energy but those guys are going so fast and to maintain that pace, you’re pushing pretty good. Overall, I’m happy with my fitness and pleased with the day.” Hunter Lawrence | 8-4 for fifth overall in 250 Class “Tough weekend in the heat at WW Ranch, first moto was difficult with a bad start. Coming through the pack back to eighth was a really tough ride, I had to push so hard through the field, and that took some energy. Second moto was a top ten start or so, and I fought my way up into fourth behind Cianciarulo. I couldn’t quite get him. The whole day was super hot and tough, it was my first hot race in maybe close to a year. I had to really dig deep, track was very physically demanding on top of all that with seven sets of rollers on the track, plus the bumps and wall jumps. It was tough! The big jumps were good to breathe and regroup but I think it was the most physically demanding track we’ve had this season. Fifth overall is okay for now.”

Alex Martin | 7-6 for sixth overall in 250 Class “I’m happy with the end result from the Florida National. After lots of testing and getting the bike dialed in the last couple of weeks, I was able to get some solid motos in and focus solely on training leading up to Florida. I’m still not quite where I want to be, but I’m heading in the right direction. I’ll be up front with some better starts.” RJ Hampshire | 6-11 for eighth overall in 250 Class “Felt good on the bike. Made a late push in the first moto after a bad start but made a mistake and ended up on the ground. Second moto had another bad start and got caught up in a pile up, then ended up going down again later that lap trying to make passes. Two crashes on the first lap, I was so far back! Wish that second moto would have played out differently that first lap, I really wasn’t affected by the heat but couldn’t show it!” Chase Sexton | 1-39 for ninth overall in 250 Class “It was strange because I felt really good during the moto! Actually probably the best I’ve felt all year. I obviously got hot but I didn’t realize it was that bad until after I got off my bike. That was followed by my knees buckling, throwing up, and blurry vision. I tried to get cooled down enough to race the second moto but I couldn’t get cooled down enough, and my vision wasn’t great after the sight lap. So I opted to not race. Obviously, I’m not happy about it, but I just felt it was the right thing to do, being young and I want to be good for the rest of the races. I didn’t want to take a huge risk of making things much worse. Back to work this week to get ready for the ‘Wick.’”

Sexton

Jordan Bailey | 10-12 for 11th overall in 250 Class “It was a good day. It was extremely hot and we needed to be a little stronger that’s for sure, but it was a step in the right direction. I’m happy with what I’m doing off the bike and I just look forward to improving at Southwick and keeping this ball rolling.” Kyle Peters | 40-14 for 17th overall in 250 Class “I felt good going into the day. Then I swapped in the whoops in the first moto. It was early on in the race. I hit really hard and had to pull off. I probably broke a rib or two, but I came out for the second moto and dug deep. I got off to a really good start and wasn’t close to 100 percent. I survived and salvaged some points. I feel like if I was healthy I would have finished in the top ten. I’ll be ready for Southwick.” Said JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team manager, Jeremy Albrecht: “Kyle Peters was feeling better than the previous weekend, but he had a big crash in the first moto. He did have his best ride of the season in the second moto. I can’t wait for things to come together for Kyle, because he’s putting in the work.” Martin Davalos | 18-17 for 18th overall in 250 Class “I’m a little disappointed in my performance this weekend, especially on a track like this where I can usually perform well. I’ll spend some time with the team this week to work on correcting some of the mistakes I made and be ready to fight for a better result next weekend.”

Davalos

Webb at the 2019 High Point National.

Musquin at the 2019 Florida National.