The supercross hangover has been discussed quite a bit in regards to the 450 Class, but apparently, it’s effected a 250SX West Region champion as well. Dylan Ferrandis’ wildly-emotional last-moment title triumph indoors might have taken some steam out of his performances outdoors. Or, at least, they might be effecting his starts.

Ferrandis doesn’t know for sure, but he does know his starts have been terrible this summer, and when riders can’t get starts, they’ll think of and try anything. Ferrandis thinks the title might have a subtle effect.

“Right now I think we found a good setting on the bike, I think the last two years I struggled a lot more to make the bike fit for outdoors,” Ferrandis told our Steve Matthes after the Florida National. “This year I’m more happy with the bike and the setting. I think this year, for me, my problem right now is, I’m 25 years old. I worked for 20 years to win a championship. Since I was a kid. I did it. That was my goal my whole life. Now that I achieved this goal, it’s tough to want more. I think that’s why, at the start, I’m too relaxed. I don’t want it enough like AC or Justin, they want wins, they’ve never won a championship before. They want to get out front and win. It’s maybe tough to find the motivation. When I ride, it’s fine, but maybe off the start.”