Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Florida
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Florida

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Florida

June 24, 2019 9:05am
by:

For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the two Jasons joining me for a complete review of the WW Ranch. From the AC interview to the Florida heat to Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper—it’s all right here. Thanks to Fly Racing, Maxxis, Slick Wash, and Alpinestars for the support of this show.

Listen below or here or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.