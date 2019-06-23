Gage Linville Wins 125 All Star Race At Florida
June 23, 2019 9:00am
Yesterday during the Florida National, fans were treated to the fifth stop of the 125 All Star Series. Gage Linville, of Lake Park, Georgia, took the victory over Luke VonLinger and Brandon Scharer. Chase Yentzer, the winner of the 2019 High Point 125 All Star race, and Tyler Evans rounded out the top five.
Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the fourth round of the 125 All Star Series.
Florida - 125 All Star Race
WW Ranch Motocross Park - Jacksonville, FL
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Gage Linville
|Lake Park, GA
|KTM
|2
|Luke Vonlinger
|Stanford, KY
|Husqvarna
|3
|Brandon Scharer
|Gardena, CA
|Yamaha
|4
|Chase Yentzer
|Carlisle, PA
|KTM
|5
|Tyler Evans
|Salinas, CA
|KTM
|6
|Levi Wosick
|Myakka City, FL
|Yamaha
|7
|Austin Kapoukranidis
|Concord, VT
|KTM
|8
|Patrick Evans
|Charlotte, NC
|Suzuki
|9
|Hannah Hodges
|Deland, FL
|Husqvarna
|10
|Brady Gilmore
|Cairo, GA
|Husqvarna
|11
|John Ayers
|Grove City, PA
|Husqvarna
|12
|Jordan Hoover
|Orlando, FL
|Honda
|13
|Mike Evenson
|Chesterfield, SC
|Honda
|14
|Cole Ughetti
|Battle Creek, MI
|Husqvarna
|15
|John Bowlin
|Abingdon, MD
|KTM
|16
|Steve Nicholas
|Billingsley, AL
|Yamaha
|17
|Tyler Boyer
|Penscola, FL
|Honda
|18
|Shane Kehoe
|Oakland, FL
|Yamaha
|19
|Ezra Parker
|Cartersville, GA
|Yamaha
|20
|Kyle Ackerman
|Callahan, FL
|Yamaha
|21
|Tony Pedone
|Coral Springs, FL
|KTM
|22
|Jonathan Jones
|W Columbia, SC
|Yamaha
|23
|Hector Lopez
|Jacksonville Beach, FL
|Husqvarna
|24
|Bobby Brady
|Jacksonville, FL
|KTM
|25
|James Rolland
|Jacksonville, FL
|Yamaha