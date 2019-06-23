Gage Linville Wins 125 All Star Race At Florida

Yesterday during the Florida National, fans were treated to the fifth stop of the 125 All Star Series. Gage Linville, of Lake Park, Georgia, took the victory over Luke VonLinger and Brandon Scharer. Chase Yentzer, the winner of the 2019 High Point 125 All Star race, and Tyler Evans rounded out the top five.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the fourth round of the 125 All Star Series.