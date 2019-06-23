Results Archive
Gage Linville Wins 125 All Star Race At Florida

June 23, 2019 9:00am
Gage Linville Wins 125 All Star Race At Florida

Yesterday during the Florida National, fans were treated to the fifth stop of the 125 All Star Series. Gage Linville, of Lake Park, Georgia, took the victory over Luke VonLinger and Brandon Scharer. Chase Yentzer, the winner of the 2019 High Point 125 All Star race, and Tyler Evans rounded out the top five.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the fourth round of the 125 All Star Series.

Florida - 125 All Star Race

- Jacksonville, FL

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 Lake Park, GA KTM
2 Stanford, KY Husqvarna
3Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA Yamaha
4 Carlisle, PA KTM
5 Salinas, CA KTM
6 Myakka City, FL Yamaha
7 Concord, VT KTM
8 Charlotte, NC Suzuki
9 Deland, FL Husqvarna
10 Cairo, GA Husqvarna
11 Grove City, PA Husqvarna
12 Orlando, FL Honda
13 Chesterfield, SC Honda
14 Battle Creek, MI Husqvarna
15 Abingdon, MD KTM
16 Billingsley, AL Yamaha
17 Penscola, FL Honda
18 Oakland, FL Yamaha
19 Cartersville, GA Yamaha
20 Callahan, FL Yamaha
21 Coral Springs, FL KTM
22 W Columbia, SC Yamaha
23 Jacksonville Beach, FL Husqvarna
24 Jacksonville, FL KTM
25 Jacksonville, FL Yamaha
Full Results