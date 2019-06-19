AMA Announces 2019 ISDE Teams

American Motorcyclist Association announces World, Junior, Women's Trophy teams to represent the United States in the 2019 FIM International Six Days Enduro

94th edition of off-road competition event takes place Nov. 11-16 in Portimao, Portugal

PICKERINGTON, Ohio— The American Motorcyclist Association announces the 10 Trophy team riders who have been selected to represent the United States at the 2019 FIM International Six Days Enduro in Portimao, Portugal, Nov. 11-16.

The riders will compete as the U.S. World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women's World Trophy teams. The 21 riders who will form the U.S. Club teams were announced by the AMA on June 7.

"The U.S. Trophy teams include veteran riders who have the skills and stamina to put the United States back on top in 2019," AMA Director of Racing Kevin Crowther said. "This is the first time the event is being held at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal, and I am confident the riders' wealth of experience competing on a variety of terrain will help them get up to speed quickly."

The U.S. World Trophy Team last won the ISDE in 2016.

The 2019 U.S. World Trophy Team includes: Ryan Sipes of Ekron, Ky., KTM 250 XC-F; Kailub Russell of Boonville, N.C., KTM 350 XC-F; Taylor Robert of Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM 450 XC-F; and Steward Baylor of Hodges, S.C., KTM 500 EXC-F.

Sipes was the 2015 ISDE overall winner. Robert was the 2016 ISDE overall winner. Russell is a six-time Grand National Cross Country Series champion. And Baylor is the 2018 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series NE Pro1 Class Champion who has competed at the ISDE five times. He replaced Russell on the 2018 squad when Russell was unable to participate due to an injury.