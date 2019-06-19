Kawasaki Team Green Releases 2020 Racer Rewards Program

Foothill Ranch, CA—With nearly four decades in motocross and off-road racing support, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. has released the details of its 2020 Team Green™ Racer Rewards (contingency) program, available to eligible riders on KX™ motorcycles at select motocross and off-road events across the country. The news comes together with the release of a fresh 2020 KX™ lineup, including the new and most powerful KX™250 motorcycle thus far. With unmatched trackside support at over 40 events across the nation each year, Kawasaki’s Team Green program continues to raise the bar in support of amateur and professional racing by increasing its payouts to over seven million dollars up for grabs at nearly 500 races throughout the year.

“Kawasaki Team Green is pleased to once again be able to offer our unparalleled racer rewards program that covers motocross and off-road races for Kawasaki racers on our KX models,” said Team Green Manager Ryan Holliday. “With the help of the new 2020 models and the improved KX250, Kawasaki racers can take advantage of their chance at earning a share of over seven million dollars for select race event finishes.”

Racers competing in select motocross and off-road events can earn their share of the payout by heading to www.Kawasakisalesrewards.com to enroll. Once enrolled, racers will receive a Kawasaki Racer Rewards MasterCard® that can be used at Kawasaki dealerships or anywhere MasterCard is accepted.

Enrolled racers who earn Racer Rewards will enjoy:

Kawasaki Racer Rewards MasterCard can be used wherever MasterCard is accepted

Racer Rewards funds credited when race results are verified by Kawasaki

Online account balance and account tracking (24 hours)

Easy profile updates

ATM Access (Pro riders only)

Toll-Free customer service support at 1-866-535-2544

For details on Racer Rewards event schedules and payouts, please visit: www.kawasaki.com/racing/team-green/racer-rewards.

For more information on the improved 2020 KX250, please visit: www.kawasaki.com/motorcycle/kx/full-size/kx-250.

All participating Kawasaki racers must activate their Racer Rewards account and submit a w9 form each calendar year. More information is available online at www.kawasaki.com/racing/team-green/racer-rewards.