Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship Round 4 (of 12) - High Point - Mt. Morris, PA

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp Round 9 (of 18) - MXGP of Latvia - Kegums, Latvia

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Round 3 (of 8) - McNabb Valley - Minnedosa, MB

Note: Second motos were canceled in all classes.

450 Class

Overall Finish Rider Machine 1st Matt Goerke Kawasaki 2nd Colton Facciotti Honda 3rd Dakota Alix KTM 4th Mike Brown Yamaha 5th Clade Clason Husqvarna

250 Class

Overall Finish Rider Machine 1st Dylan Wright Honda 2nd Luke Renzland Yamaha 3rd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 4th Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 5th Tanner Ward KTM

450 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Colton Facciotti Honda 139 2nd Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 131 3rd Cole Thompson KTM 110 4th Mike Alessi Honda 106 5th Matt Goerke Kawasaki 106

250 Class Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 133 2nd Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 123 3rd Josh Osby Yamaha 111 4th Jess Pettis KTM 111 5th Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 109

To view the full results from the third round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, click here.

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Round 5 - Harleywood - Abingdon, VA

Pro Overall Results

Overall Standings Rider Brand 1st Kailub Russell KTM 2nd Thad DuVall Husqvarna 3rd Josh Strang Kawasaki 4th Jordan Ashburn Kawasaki 5th Evan Smith Husqvarna

Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Brand Points 1st Kailub Russell KTM 221 2nd Thad DuVall Husqvarna 176 3rd Josh Toth KTM 168 4th Josh Strang Kawasaki 167 5th Jordan Ashburn Kawasaki 126

Other championship standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Points 1st Steward Baylor 110 2nd Russell Bobbitt 87 3rd Evan Smith 76 4th Grant Baylor 69 5th Cody Barnes 60

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 7 (of 13)