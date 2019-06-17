Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Wake-Up Call

June 17, 2019 9:00am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 4 (of 12) - High Point - Mt. Morris, PA

High Point - 450

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO3 - 2 Kawasaki KX
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany6 - 1 Honda CRF450
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM2 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC7 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA5 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450
6Marvin Musquin La Reole, France4 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F FE
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA1 - 15 KTM 450 SX-F FE
8Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA8 - 6 Kawasaki KX
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK9 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY10 - 10 Yamaha YZ450F
High Point - 250

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL2 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
2Hunter Lawrence Australia1 - 3 Honda CRF250
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL4 - 2 Honda CRF250
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France3 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK5 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL9 - 6 Honda CRF250
7Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA8 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F FE
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA7 - 8 Husqvarna FC 250
9Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY6 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
10Wilson Todd Australia12 - 10 KTM 250 SX-F FE
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO176
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany176
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA144
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM144
5Marvin Musquin La Reole, France139
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC132
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY99
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA92
9Dean Ferris Australia89
10Justin Bogle Cushing, OK88
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL186
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY160
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France144
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL134
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK126
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA112
7Hunter Lawrence Australia111
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL104
9Alex Martin Millville, MN87
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT63
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Round 9 (of 18) - MXGP of Latvia - Kegums, Latvia

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP

- Kegums, Latvia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Tim Gajser Slovenia6 - 1 Honda
2Romain Febvre France4 - 2 Yamaha
3Arnaud Tonus Switzerland2 - 4 Yamaha
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland5 - 3 Yamaha
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium7 - 5 Honda
6Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - DNS KTM
7Gautier Paulin France8 - 11 Yamaha
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands12 - 8 KTM
9Ivo Monticelli Italy10 - 10 KTM
10Max Anstie United Kingdom9 - 13 KTM
MXGP of Latvia - MX2

- Kegums, Latvia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Belgium2 - 2 Yamaha
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark3 - 3 Husqvarna
4Ben Watson United Kingdom4 - 4 Yamaha
5Bas Vaessen Netherlands6 - 7 KTM
6Maxime Renaux France5 - 8 Yamaha
7Tom Vialle France7 - 9 KTM
8Michele Cervellin Italy8 - 10 Yamaha
9Adam Sterry United Kingdom15 - 5 Kawasaki
10Jed Beaton Australia10 - 13 Husqvarna
MXGP of Latvia - EMX250

- Kegums, Latvia

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands1 - 1 Kawasaki
2Alberto Forato Italy3 - 4 Husqvarna
3 Germany2 - 5 Husqvarna
4Stephen Rubini France5 - 3 Honda
5 Netherlands4 - 7 Yamaha
6 Italy14 - 2 Husqvarna
7Rene Hofer Austria8 - 6 KTM
8 Denmark6 - 9 KTM
9Thibault Benistant France10 - 8 Yamaha
10Giuseppe Tropepe Italy13 - 11 Yamaha
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia391
2Antonio Cairoli Italy358
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland256
4Gautier Paulin France254
5Arnaud Tonus Switzerland246
6Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania226
7Clement Desalle Belgium208
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium200
9Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands190
10Pauls Jonass Latvia186
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain397
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark367
3Jago Geerts Belgium301
4Henry Jacobi Germany251
5Ben Watson United Kingdom246
6Tom Vialle France242
7Mitchell Evans Australia226
8Adam Sterry United Kingdom191
9Davy Pootjes Netherlands157
10Michele Cervellin Italy156
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Stephen Rubini France201
2Alberto Forato Italy201
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands194
4Rene Hofer Austria138
5Giuseppe Tropepe Italy114
6Thibault Benistant France112
7Jimmy Clochet France88
8 United Kingdom86
9Karlis Sabulis Latvia74
10Ruben Fernandez Spain73
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Round 3 (of 8) - McNabb Valley - Minnedosa, MB

Note: Second motos were canceled in all classes. 

450 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stMatt Goerke Kawasaki
2ndColton FacciottiHonda
3rdDakota AlixKTM
4thMike BrownYamaha
5thClade ClasonHusqvarna

250 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stDylan WrightHonda
2ndLuke RenzlandYamaha
3rdTyler MedagliaKawasaki
4thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna
5thTanner WardKTM

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda139
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha131
3rdCole ThompsonKTM110
4thMike AlessiHonda106
5thMatt GoerkeKawasaki106

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda133
2ndMarshal WeltinHusqvarna123
3rdJosh OsbyYamaha111
4thJess PettisKTM111
5thTyler MedagliaKawasaki109

To view the full results from the third round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, click here.

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Round 5 - Harleywood - Abingdon, VA

Pro Overall Results

Overall StandingsRiderBrand
1stKailub RussellKTM
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna
3rdJosh StrangKawasaki
4thJordan AshburnKawasaki
5thEvan SmithHusqvarna

Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKailub RussellKTM221
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna176
3rdJosh TothKTM168
4thJosh StrangKawasaki167
5thJordan AshburnKawasaki126

Other championship standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPoints
1stSteward Baylor110
2ndRussell Bobbitt87
3rdEvan Smith76
4thGrant Baylor69
5thCody Barnes60

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 7 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC195
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV177
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC141
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT114
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
7Josh Strang Australia92
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA75
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN64
10 Cookeville, TN58
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT210
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN140
3 Jefferson, GA118
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN109
5 Millville, NJ92
6 New Zealand90
7Craig Delong Morgantown, PA88
8 Landrum, SC83
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA78
10Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL186
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL178
3 Indianola, PA115
4 West Sunbury, PA101
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Fife Lake, MI56
7 Waterford Works, NJ47
8 Lynnville, IN46
9 Gilbert, SC37
10 Trenton, MO34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH185
2Tayla Jones Australia183
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC138
4 New Zealand128
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH102
6 Bridgeton, NJ101
7 Knoxville, TN85
8 Mchenry, MD84
9 Bloomington, IN79
10 Birchrunville, PA75
World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 3

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM1960
2ndMario RomanSherco1770
3rdGraham JarvisHusqvarna1690
4thJosep GarciaKTM1665
5thJonny WalkerKTM1520

ADAC MX Masters

Through Round 2

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTanel LeokYamaha76
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna72
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki68
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM57
5thBence SzvobodaKTM51

DUTCH MASTERS

Through Round 3

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna141
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM110
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna105
4thPetar PetrovKTM84
5thLars Van BerkelHusqvarna75

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki132
2ndJago GeertsYamaha115
3rdBen WatsonYamaha104
4thRoan Van De MoosdijkKawasaki83
5thAdam SterryKawasaki82

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 4 (of 8)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki181
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM176
3rdGert KrestinovKawasaki121
4thJake MillwardHusqvarna118
5thHarri KullasHonda113

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WalshHusqvarna152
2ndJosh GilbertHonda151
3rdAlvin OstlundHusqvarna145
5thConrad MewseKTM122
5thBas VaessenKTM122

WORCS

Through Round 6 

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM150
2ndDante OliveiraKTM122
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna97
4thZach BellKawasaki93
5thRicky DietrichHonda88

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 5

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha275
2ndHayden MellrossKTM271
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna265
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki210
5thJayden RykersSuzuki207

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna283
2ndKyle WebsterHonda260
3rdJay WilsonYamaha258
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha212
5thAaron TantiYamaha212

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM289
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha272
3rdRhys BuddHonda257
4thBrodie EllisYamaha218
5thMason RoweKTM200

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike