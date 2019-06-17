Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Round 4 (of 12) - High Point - Mt. Morris, PA
High Point - 450
High Point Raceway - Mt. Morris, PA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|3 - 2
|Kawasaki KX
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|6 - 1
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|2 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|7 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|4 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|1 - 15
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|8 - 6
|Kawasaki KX
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|9 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|10 - 10
|Yamaha YZ450F
High Point - 250
High Point Raceway - Mt. Morris, PA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|1 - 3
|Honda CRF250
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|4 - 2
|Honda CRF250
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|3 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|5 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|9 - 6
|Honda CRF250
|7
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|8 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|7 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 250
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|6 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|12 - 10
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|176
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|176
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|144
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|144
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|139
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|99
|8
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|92
|9
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|89
|10
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|88
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|186
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|160
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|144
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|134
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|126
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|112
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|111
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|104
|9
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|87
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|63
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp
Round 9 (of 18) - MXGP of Latvia - Kegums, Latvia
MXGP of Latvia - MXGP
Kegums - Kegums, Latvia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|6 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|4 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|2 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|7 - 5
|Honda
|6
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - DNS
|KTM
|7
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|8 - 11
|Yamaha
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|12 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Ivo Monticelli
|Italy
|10 - 10
|KTM
|10
|Max Anstie
|United Kingdom
|9 - 13
|KTM
MXGP of Latvia - MX2
Kegums - Kegums, Latvia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|3 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Bas Vaessen
|Netherlands
|6 - 7
|KTM
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|5 - 8
|Yamaha
|7
|Tom Vialle
|France
|7 - 9
|KTM
|8
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|8 - 10
|Yamaha
|9
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|15 - 5
|Kawasaki
|10
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|10 - 13
|Husqvarna
MXGP of Latvia - EMX250
Kegums - Kegums, Latvia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|2 - 5
|Husqvarna
|4
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|5 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Raivo Dankers
|Netherlands
|4 - 7
|Yamaha
|6
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|14 - 2
|Husqvarna
|7
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|8 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|Denmark
|6 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|10 - 8
|Yamaha
|10
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|13 - 11
|Yamaha
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|391
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|358
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|256
|4
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|254
|5
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|246
|6
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|226
|7
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|208
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|200
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|190
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|186
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|397
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|367
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|301
|4
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|251
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|246
|6
|Tom Vialle
|France
|242
|7
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|226
|8
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|191
|9
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|157
|10
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|156
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|201
|2
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|201
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|194
|4
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|138
|5
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|114
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|112
|7
|Jimmy Clochet
|France
|88
|8
|Josh Gilbert
|United Kingdom
|86
|9
|Karlis Sabulis
|Latvia
|74
|10
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|73
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour
Round 3 (of 8) - McNabb Valley - Minnedosa, MB
Note: Second motos were canceled in all classes.
450 Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|3rd
|Dakota Alix
|KTM
|4th
|Mike Brown
|Yamaha
|5th
|Clade Clason
|Husqvarna
250 Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|2nd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|139
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|131
|3rd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|110
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|106
|5th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|106
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|133
|2nd
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|123
|3rd
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha
|111
|4th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|111
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|109
To view the full results from the third round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, click here.
KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO
Round 5 - Harleywood - Abingdon, VA
Pro Overall Results
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|221
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|176
|3rd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|168
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|167
|5th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|126
Other championship standings
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|110
|2nd
|Russell Bobbitt
|87
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|76
|4th
|Grant Baylor
|69
|5th
|Cody Barnes
|60
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 7 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|195
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|177
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|141
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|114
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
|7
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|92
|8
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|75
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|64
|10
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|58
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|210
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|140
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|118
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|109
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|92
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|90
|7
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|88
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|83
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|78
|10
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|71
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|186
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|178
|3
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|115
|4
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|101
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|47
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|9
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
|10
|Logan Lowrey
|Trenton, MO
|34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|185
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|128
|5
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|102
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|101
|7
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|85
|8
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
|9
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|79
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|75
World Enduro Super Series
Through Round 3
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|1960
|2nd
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|1770
|3rd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|1690
|4th
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|1665
|5th
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|1520
ADAC MX Masters
Through Round 2
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|76
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|72
|3rd
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|68
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|57
|5th
|Bence Szvoboda
|KTM
|51
DUTCH MASTERS
Through Round 3
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|141
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|110
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|105
|4th
|Petar Petrov
|KTM
|84
|5th
|Lars Van Berkel
|Husqvarna
|75
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|132
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|115
|3rd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|104
|4th
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Kawasaki
|83
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|82
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 4 (of 8)
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|181
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|176
|3rd
|Gert Krestinov
|Kawasaki
|121
|4th
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|118
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|113
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|152
|2nd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|151
|3rd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|145
|5th
|Conrad Mewse
|KTM
|122
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|122
WORCS
Through Round 6
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|150
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|122
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|97
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|93
|5th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|88
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Through Round 5
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|275
|2nd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|271
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|265
|4th
|Justin Rodbell
|Suzuki
|210
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|207
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|283
|2nd
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|260
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|258
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|212
|5th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|212
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|289
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|272
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|257
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|218
|5th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|200
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike