Round three of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Minnedosa on Saturday. Due to weather, second motos were canceled in all classes.

In the 250 Class, Dylan Wright took the win, Luke Renzland finished second, and Tyler Medaglia rounded out the podium.

In the 450 Class, Matt Goerke earned his first win of the year, Colton Facciotti finished in second and Dakota Alix rounded out the podium.

250 Class

19 Dylan Wright HON 94 Luke Renzland YAM 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW 121 Marshal Weltin HSK 14 Tanner Ward KTM 1 Jess Pettis KTM 46 Marco Cannella YAM 48 Westen Wrozyna KAW 61 Vincent Lauzon KTM 179 Cameron Wrozyna KAW 223 Parker Mashburn KTM 146 Tyler Gibbs KAW 27 Hayden Halstead YAM 52 Brad Nauditt HSK 50 Jyire Mitchell KTM 447 DJ Burmey YAM 21 Josh Osby YAM 646 Harris Huizenga HSK 64 William Crete HSK 41 Jack Wright YAM 71 Duncan MacLeod KTM 325 Tallon Unger YAM 243 Liam Webber YAM 43 Anthony Spadaccini YAM 60 Quinn Amyotte KTM 311 Matthew Stokes KAW 377 Daniel Elmore HSK 296 Ryder Floyd YAM 36 Teren Gerber KTM 11 Davey Fraser HSK 380 Kevin Lepp YAM 700 Cody Rouse KTM 711 Tommy Lloyd YAM 444 Brandon Love KAW 613 Lofton Barkman HSK 991 Brendan McKee KAW 371 William Merrett HSK 464 Branden Brill YAM 228 Devon Wiebe KAW

450 Class

1. 2 Matt Goerke KAW

2. 1 Colton Facciotti HON

3. 154 Dakota Alix KTM

4. 38 Mike Brown YAM

5. 12 Cade Clason HSK

6. 54 Phil Nicoletti YAM

7.39 Ryan Dowd SUZ

8. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier YAM

9. 800 Mike Alessi HON

10. 10 Keylan Meston HSK

11. 16 Cole Thompson KTM

12. 711 Nick Collins YAM

13. 196 Chase Marquier YAM

14. 44 Yanick Boucher HSK

15. 396 Steven Anderson HON

16. 672 Brandon Pederson HON

17. 526 Parker Eales HON

18. 84 Kyle Springman HON

19. 85 Ryan Peters YAM

20. 80 Sam Gaynor YAM

21. 727 Bryan Cormier YAM

22. 73 Dario Zecca HON

23. 25 Casey Keast YAM

24. 170 Josh Gedak YAM

25. 270 Josh Penner KAW

26. 74 Ryan Derry KTM

27. 338 Lucas Giardino KTM

28. 67 Bryant Humiston KTM

29. 328 Talan Hansen KAW

30. 129 Eric Fardoe KAW

31. 192 Ethan Ouellette KAW

32. 612 Jesse Braden HON

33. 145 Brady Breemersch KAW

34. 502 Bradnon Kofstad KTM

35. 139 Nicolas Hohne

250 Points Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Wright Honda 133 2nd Marshal Weltin Husqvarna 123 3rd Josh Osby Yamaha 111 4th Jess Pettis KTM 111 5th Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki 109

450 Points Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Colton Facciotti Honda 139 2nd Phil Nicoletti Yamaha 131 3rd Cole Thompson KTM 110 4th Mike Alessi Honda 106 5th Matt Goerke Kawasaki 106

Main Image: James Lissimore