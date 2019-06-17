Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Minnedosa Results
Round three of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Minnedosa on Saturday. Due to weather, second motos were canceled in all classes.
In the 250 Class, Dylan Wright took the win, Luke Renzland finished second, and Tyler Medaglia rounded out the podium.
In the 450 Class, Matt Goerke earned his first win of the year, Colton Facciotti finished in second and Dakota Alix rounded out the podium.
Note: Second motos were canceled in all classes.
250 Class
- 19 Dylan Wright HON
- 94 Luke Renzland YAM
- 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW
- 121 Marshal Weltin HSK
- 14 Tanner Ward KTM
- 1 Jess Pettis KTM
- 46 Marco Cannella YAM
- 48 Westen Wrozyna KAW
- 61 Vincent Lauzon KTM
- 179 Cameron Wrozyna KAW
- 223 Parker Mashburn KTM
- 146 Tyler Gibbs KAW
- 27 Hayden Halstead YAM
- 52 Brad Nauditt HSK
- 50 Jyire Mitchell KTM
- 447 DJ Burmey YAM
- 21 Josh Osby YAM
- 646 Harris Huizenga HSK
- 64 William Crete HSK
- 41 Jack Wright YAM
- 71 Duncan MacLeod KTM
- 325 Tallon Unger YAM
- 243 Liam Webber YAM
- 43 Anthony Spadaccini YAM
- 60 Quinn Amyotte KTM
- 311 Matthew Stokes KAW
- 377 Daniel Elmore HSK
- 296 Ryder Floyd YAM
- 36 Teren Gerber KTM
- 11 Davey Fraser HSK
- 380 Kevin Lepp YAM
- 700 Cody Rouse KTM
- 711 Tommy Lloyd YAM
- 444 Brandon Love KAW
- 613 Lofton Barkman HSK
- 991 Brendan McKee KAW
- 371 William Merrett HSK
- 464 Branden Brill YAM
- 228 Devon Wiebe KAW
450 Class
1. 2 Matt Goerke KAW
2. 1 Colton Facciotti HON
3. 154 Dakota Alix KTM
4. 38 Mike Brown YAM
5. 12 Cade Clason HSK
6. 54 Phil Nicoletti YAM
7.39 Ryan Dowd SUZ
8. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier YAM
9. 800 Mike Alessi HON
10. 10 Keylan Meston HSK
11. 16 Cole Thompson KTM
12. 711 Nick Collins YAM
13. 196 Chase Marquier YAM
14. 44 Yanick Boucher HSK
15. 396 Steven Anderson HON
16. 672 Brandon Pederson HON
17. 526 Parker Eales HON
18. 84 Kyle Springman HON
19. 85 Ryan Peters YAM
20. 80 Sam Gaynor YAM
21. 727 Bryan Cormier YAM
22. 73 Dario Zecca HON
23. 25 Casey Keast YAM
24. 170 Josh Gedak YAM
25. 270 Josh Penner KAW
26. 74 Ryan Derry KTM
27. 338 Lucas Giardino KTM
28. 67 Bryant Humiston KTM
29. 328 Talan Hansen KAW
30. 129 Eric Fardoe KAW
31. 192 Ethan Ouellette KAW
32. 612 Jesse Braden HON
33. 145 Brady Breemersch KAW
34. 502 Bradnon Kofstad KTM
35. 139 Nicolas Hohne
250 Points Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|133
|2nd
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|123
|3rd
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha
|111
|4th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|111
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|109
450 Points Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|139
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|131
|3rd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|110
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|106
|5th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|106
Main Image: James Lissimore