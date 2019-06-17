Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Minnedosa Results

June 17, 2019 8:00am
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Minnedosa Results

Round three of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship took place in Minnedosa on Saturday. Due to weather, second motos were canceled in all classes.

In the 250 Class, Dylan Wright took the win, Luke Renzland finished second, and Tyler Medaglia rounded out the podium.

In the 450 Class, Matt Goerke earned his first win of the year, Colton Facciotti finished in second and Dakota Alix rounded out the podium.

Note: Second motos were canceled in all classes. 

250 Class

  1. 19 Dylan Wright HON
  2. 94 Luke Renzland YAM
  3. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW
  4. 121 Marshal Weltin HSK
  5. 14 Tanner Ward KTM
  6. 1 Jess Pettis KTM
  7. 46 Marco Cannella YAM
  8. 48 Westen Wrozyna KAW
  9. 61 Vincent Lauzon KTM
  10. 179 Cameron Wrozyna KAW
  11. 223 Parker Mashburn KTM
  12. 146 Tyler Gibbs KAW
  13. 27 Hayden Halstead YAM
  14. 52 Brad Nauditt HSK
  15. 50 Jyire Mitchell KTM
  16. 447 DJ Burmey YAM
  17. 21 Josh Osby YAM
  18. 646 Harris Huizenga HSK
  19. 64 William Crete HSK
  20. 41 Jack Wright YAM
  21. 71 Duncan MacLeod KTM
  22. 325 Tallon Unger YAM
  23. 243 Liam Webber YAM
  24. 43 Anthony Spadaccini YAM
  25. 60 Quinn Amyotte KTM
  26. 311 Matthew Stokes KAW
  27. 377 Daniel Elmore HSK
  28. 296 Ryder Floyd YAM
  29. 36 Teren Gerber KTM
  30. 11 Davey Fraser HSK
  31. 380 Kevin Lepp YAM
  32. 700 Cody Rouse KTM
  33. 711 Tommy Lloyd YAM
  34. 444 Brandon Love KAW
  35. 613 Lofton Barkman HSK
  36. 991 Brendan McKee KAW
  37. 371 William Merrett HSK
  38. 464 Branden Brill YAM
  39. 228 Devon Wiebe KAW

450 Class

1. 2 Matt Goerke KAW
2. 1 Colton Facciotti HON
3. 154 Dakota Alix KTM
4. 38 Mike Brown YAM
5. 12 Cade Clason HSK
6. 54 Phil Nicoletti YAM
7.39 Ryan Dowd SUZ
8. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier YAM
9. 800 Mike Alessi HON
10. 10 Keylan Meston HSK
11. 16 Cole Thompson KTM
12. 711 Nick Collins YAM
13. 196 Chase Marquier YAM
14. 44 Yanick Boucher HSK
15. 396 Steven Anderson HON
16. 672 Brandon Pederson HON
17. 526 Parker Eales HON
18. 84 Kyle Springman HON
19. 85 Ryan Peters YAM
20. 80 Sam Gaynor YAM
21. 727 Bryan Cormier YAM
22. 73 Dario Zecca HON
23. 25 Casey Keast YAM
24. 170 Josh Gedak YAM
25. 270 Josh Penner KAW
26. 74 Ryan Derry KTM
27. 338 Lucas Giardino KTM
28. 67 Bryant Humiston KTM
29. 328 Talan Hansen KAW
30. 129 Eric Fardoe KAW
31. 192 Ethan Ouellette KAW
32. 612 Jesse Braden HON
33. 145 Brady Breemersch KAW
34. 502 Bradnon Kofstad KTM
35. 139 Nicolas Hohne

250 Points Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda133
2ndMarshal WeltinHusqvarna123
3rdJosh OsbyYamaha111
4thJess PettisKTM111
5thTyler MedagliaKawasaki109

450 Points Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda139
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha131
3rdCole ThompsonKTM110
4thMike AlessiHonda106
5thMatt GoerkeKawasaki106

Main Image: James Lissimore