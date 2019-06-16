Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac claimed his second 450 Class overall of the season on Saturday at round four of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Tomac recorded 3-2 finished, finishing behind Honda HRC's Ken Roczen in the second moto. Roczen recorded moto finishes of 6-1 on the day.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson claimed his second overall podium of the season with 2-5 finishes.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.