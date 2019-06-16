Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo claimed his fourth straight 250 Class overall at round four of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway on Saturday.

Cianciarulo held off GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton in the second moto to claim the moto win and the overall via 2-1 motos.

GEICO Honda’s Hunter Lawrence scored his first win in the U.S. by winning the first moto. The Australian finished third in the second moto and earned his first U.S. overall podium as he finished second overall.

Sexton finished third with 4-2 moto scores.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.