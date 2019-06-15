Results Archive
Race Day Feed: High Point

June 15, 2019 9:05am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

The weather yesterday for press day was perfect, and it appears we are in for similar conditions today. Clouds early this morning teased the possibility of rain but so far, the rain has held off. There is a chance for rain later today so we will see if it becomes a factor later on. Yesterday during press day, several riders had the opportunity to preview the track for today. Several changes to the track were made leading up to today, including the sections of the track farthest from the starting gate—watch to see how it impacts the racing today.

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen will bring his CRF450R to the starting gate today with the red plates. Following his 1-2 finishes at the Thunder Valley National, Roczen holds a two-point lead over Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, even though Tomac’s four moto wins lead the class. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo has a six-point lead over Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper. Both Cianciarulo and Cooper each have three moto wins to their name, but Cianciarulo has taken the first three overall victories.

450 class FIRST TIMED PRACTICE

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb led the field early with a 2:09.312, followed my Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Blake Baggett, and Justin Barcia. Today we are getting our first glimpse of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Benny Bloss, who is making his 2019 debut. Bloss, who suffered a torn ACL in December leading in into Monster Energy AMA Supercross, momentarily held the top time early in the session. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne was also atop the board before Tomac settled in and took over. But by the time the session was done, Webb had recorded the fastest time with a 2:05.892.

High Point - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Cooper Webb 2:05.892Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Eli Tomac 2:06.301Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX
3Jason Anderson 2:06.491Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
4Marvin Musquin 2:06.954La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Zach Osborne 2:07.166Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

High Point - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 2:16.674Deland, FL KTM 450 SX-F
2 2:17.307Fayetteville, NC Honda CRF450
3 2:19.151Confluence, PA Yamaha YZ450F
4 Ricci Randanella2:19.794Marlton, NJ Honda CRF450
5 Rece Campbell2:24.650Nelsonville, OH KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

250 Class FIRST TIMED PRACTICE 

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Mitchell Oldenburg took the top spot early with a 2:08.821. Oldenburg is making his respective 2019 Pro Motocross debut after an injury suffered at the supercross finale kept him out of the first three rounds. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Michael Mosiman took over the top spot until Adam Cianciarulo dropped a heater. When the session had finished, GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton took the top spot with a 2:05.702.

High Point - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Chase Sexton 2:05.702La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
2Adam Cianciarulo 2:06.216Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
3Dylan Ferrandis 2:07.156Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
4Michael Mosiman 2:07.562Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
5Hunter Lawrence 2:07.616Australia Honda CRF250
Full Results

High Point - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Kevin Moranz 2:17.534Topeka, KS Kawasaki KX250F
2Daniel Lippman 2:17.802Fombell, PA Husqvarna FC 250
3 2:18.412Venetia, PA Honda CRF250
4Justin Thompson 2:18.833South Africa Yamaha YZ250F
5Bradley Lionnet 2:18.948South Africa Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450 Class Second Timed Practice 

Roczen, Tomac, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson battled for the top spot, trading places early. Osborne and Blake Baggett, who won the 2017 High Point overall, got into the mix as well until Musquin dropped a heater, a 2:03.209. Musquin’s time looked like it might take the top overall spot on the day until Anderson dropped a blazing 2:02.846 at the very end of the session to grab the fastest qualifier spot for the day.

Jason Anderson was today's top qualifier in the 450 Class. Rich Shepherd
Jason Anderson was today's top qualifier in the 450 Class. Rich Shepherd

High Point - 450 Group A Qualifying 2

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jason Anderson 2:02.846Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
2Marvin Musquin 2:03.209La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Blake Baggett 2:03.569Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Eli Tomac 2:04.817Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX
5Cooper Webb 2:04.892Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
Full Results

High Point - 450 Group B Qualifying 2

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
2 2:15.326Deland, FL KTM 450 SX-F
3 2:15.526Fayetteville, NC Honda CRF450
4 2:15.933Portsmouth, NH Husqvarna FC 450
5 2:16.206Confluence, PA YAM YZ
6 Ricci Randanella2:18.513Marlton, NJ Honda CRF450
Full Results

High Point - 450 Combined Qualifying

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jason Anderson 2:02.846Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
2Marvin Musquin 2:03.209La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Blake Baggett 2:03.569Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Eli Tomac 2:04.817Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX
5Cooper Webb 2:04.892Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
Full Results

250 Class Second Timed Practice 

Sexton was all over the top board in the second 250 Class session. He took the top spot early with a 2:04.529 before dropping a blazing 2:02.698. Cianciarulo and Ferrandis also dropped under 2:03, with a 2:02.720 and 2:02.765, respectively. Cooper went down and was a little slow to get up but did get back on his bike and finish the session. His fastest lap of the session was a 2:07.091, good enough for seventh.

Chase Sexton was today's top qualifier in the 250 Class. Rich Shepherd
Jason Anderson was today's top qualifier in the 250 Class. Rich Shepherd

High Point - 250 Group A Qualifying 2

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Chase Sexton 2:02.698La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
2Adam Cianciarulo 2:02.720Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
3Dylan Ferrandis 2:02.765Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
4Hunter Lawrence 2:04.484Australia Honda CRF250
5Michael Mosiman 2:05.165Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

High Point - 250 Combined Qualifying

- Mt. Morris, PA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Chase Sexton 2:02.698La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
2Adam Cianciarulo 2:02.720Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
3Dylan Ferrandis 2:02.765Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
4Hunter Lawrence 2:04.484Australia Honda CRF250
5Michael Mosiman 2:05.165Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results