Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
The weather yesterday for press day was perfect, and it appears we are in for similar conditions today. Clouds early this morning teased the possibility of rain but so far, the rain has held off. There is a chance for rain later today so we will see if it becomes a factor later on. Yesterday during press day, several riders had the opportunity to preview the track for today. Several changes to the track were made leading up to today, including the sections of the track farthest from the starting gate—watch to see how it impacts the racing today.
Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen will bring his CRF450R to the starting gate today with the red plates. Following his 1-2 finishes at the Thunder Valley National, Roczen holds a two-point lead over Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, even though Tomac’s four moto wins lead the class. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo has a six-point lead over Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper. Both Cianciarulo and Cooper each have three moto wins to their name, but Cianciarulo has taken the first three overall victories.
450 class FIRST TIMED PRACTICE
Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb led the field early with a 2:09.312, followed my Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Blake Baggett, and Justin Barcia. Today we are getting our first glimpse of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Benny Bloss, who is making his 2019 debut. Bloss, who suffered a torn ACL in December leading in into Monster Energy AMA Supercross, momentarily held the top time early in the session. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne was also atop the board before Tomac settled in and took over. But by the time the session was done, Webb had recorded the fastest time with a 2:05.892.
250 Class FIRST TIMED PRACTICE
Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Mitchell Oldenburg took the top spot early with a 2:08.821. Oldenburg is making his respective 2019 Pro Motocross debut after an injury suffered at the supercross finale kept him out of the first three rounds. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Michael Mosiman took over the top spot until Adam Cianciarulo dropped a heater. When the session had finished, GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton took the top spot with a 2:05.702.
450 Class Second Timed Practice
Roczen, Tomac, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson battled for the top spot, trading places early. Osborne and Blake Baggett, who won the 2017 High Point overall, got into the mix as well until Musquin dropped a heater, a 2:03.209. Musquin’s time looked like it might take the top overall spot on the day until Anderson dropped a blazing 2:02.846 at the very end of the session to grab the fastest qualifier spot for the day.
250 Class Second Timed Practice
Sexton was all over the top board in the second 250 Class session. He took the top spot early with a 2:04.529 before dropping a blazing 2:02.698. Cianciarulo and Ferrandis also dropped under 2:03, with a 2:02.720 and 2:02.765, respectively. Cooper went down and was a little slow to get up but did get back on his bike and finish the session. His fastest lap of the session was a 2:07.091, good enough for seventh.