Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

The weather yesterday for press day was perfect, and it appears we are in for similar conditions today. Clouds early this morning teased the possibility of rain but so far, the rain has held off. There is a chance for rain later today so we will see if it becomes a factor later on. Yesterday during press day, several riders had the opportunity to preview the track for today. Several changes to the track were made leading up to today, including the sections of the track farthest from the starting gate—watch to see how it impacts the racing today.

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen will bring his CRF450R to the starting gate today with the red plates. Following his 1-2 finishes at the Thunder Valley National, Roczen holds a two-point lead over Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, even though Tomac’s four moto wins lead the class. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo has a six-point lead over Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper. Both Cianciarulo and Cooper each have three moto wins to their name, but Cianciarulo has taken the first three overall victories.

450 class FIRST TIMED PRACTICE

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb led the field early with a 2:09.312, followed my Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Blake Baggett, and Justin Barcia. Today we are getting our first glimpse of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Benny Bloss, who is making his 2019 debut. Bloss, who suffered a torn ACL in December leading in into Monster Energy AMA Supercross, momentarily held the top time early in the session. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne was also atop the board before Tomac settled in and took over. But by the time the session was done, Webb had recorded the fastest time with a 2:05.892.