GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Thad Duvall Inks Extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

June 13, 2019 12:25pm | by:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Off-Road announced today that they have agreed to terms with Thad Duvall on a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2021 season.

“I am excited to continue my relationship with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team,” said Duvall in a statement. “I love being a part of a pioneering brand and I look forward to a successful future with the team!”

Through seven rounds of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, Duvall has two wins and sits second in points, 18 behind Kailub Russell. Duvall, who has been with the team since 2017, has finished runner-up in the championship to Russell the last two years.

“I have had the privilege to work with and get to know Thad over the last three years,” said team manager Tim Weigand. “He is class act guy whose determination and grit is infectious. Thad is a constant front runner no matter what race series he lines up for and this is evident by his results over the last few years. I know we have yet to see his true potential and I look forward to seeing his confidence grow in the years to come. We are extremely happy and grateful Thad has chosen to continue his journey with us.”