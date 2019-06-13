Thad Duvall Inks Extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Off-Road announced today that they have agreed to terms with Thad Duvall on a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2021 season.

“I am excited to continue my relationship with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team,” said Duvall in a statement. “I love being a part of a pioneering brand and I look forward to a successful future with the team!”

Through seven rounds of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, Duvall has two wins and sits second in points, 18 behind Kailub Russell. Duvall, who has been with the team since 2017, has finished runner-up in the championship to Russell the last two years.

“I have had the privilege to work with and get to know Thad over the last three years,” said team manager Tim Weigand. “He is class act guy whose determination and grit is infectious. Thad is a constant front runner no matter what race series he lines up for and this is evident by his results over the last few years. I know we have yet to see his true potential and I look forward to seeing his confidence grow in the years to come. We are extremely happy and grateful Thad has chosen to continue his journey with us.”