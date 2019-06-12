Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Find Out What's Inside The August Issue of Racer X Magazine

June 12, 2019 2:00pm

The August 2019 issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Sign up now for the print and/or award-winning digital edition. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login. In this issue we check out how Lucas Oil Pro Motocross offers a second chance at titles for riders in both classes. No Fear MX exploded onto the motocross scene in the nineties, and we detail their rise and fall. Get to know new champions Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis. For over 50 years, the Oxley family has made Costa Mesa Speedway America’s prime destination for speedway racing, and we find out why. All these features and much more inside the August issue. Print subscribers can also open up the issue and unfold a collectible poster of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo. Here are the feature articles you’ll find inside: 

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper blasts off in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross—and onto the cover of the August issue of Racer X magazine.
“Clean Start” by Davey Coombs

The opening rounds of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship offered a second chance at a title for top riders in both classes.

PREVIEW THE ISSUE

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“The King's New Clothes” by Steve Matthes

Jeremy McGrath, Travis Pastrana, and more spoke with us for this oral history of No Fear MX gear and how it came and went.

PREVIEW THE ISSUE

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“Alternative Methods” by Jason Weigandt

When Austin Forkner and Adam Cianciarulo faltered at the end of supercross, Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis took their star turns. Get to know two new champions.

PREVIEW THE ISSUE

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

“A Night At The Speedway” by Mike Emery

For over 50 years, the Oxley family has made Costa Mesa Speedway America’s prime destination for speedway racing.

PREVIEW THE ISSUE

Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition.

"10 Minutes With... Ryan Villopoto" by Steve Matthes

Check in with Ryan Villopoto about his summer plans. 

READ THE FULL ARTICLE

PLUS:

Moto trainers going head to head in 2 Tribes, Diamond Don’s Riverport International Vintage Motocross race in Texas, how to attack sweeping corners, proper hand-control lubrication, rules for starting-gate movement, and much more.

All this—and more—exclusively in the August 2019 Issue of Racer X magazine. Not a subscriber? Sign up now for the print and/or digital edition. 