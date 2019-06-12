FMF KTM's Josh Toth Suffers Broken Leg

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth suffered a broken leg last weekend at a local race in Connecticut, according to a team statement. Toth was competing over the weekend when he put his foot down and broke both his tibia and fibula, according to an Instagram post.

Competing in his rookie season in the XC1 Class, Toth sits sixth overall in the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series through seven rounds. Through four rounds of the Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series, Toth sits third overall in the championship.

“I’m really bummed to have broken my leg,” Toth said in the team statement. “I’ve been pretty lucky most of my life with minimal injuries, this being my first-ever requiring surgery. I’m very disappointed because of how well I have been riding, I’ve been riding lots of moto during the week, which has helped my riding tremendously. I just put my leg down wrong this weekend and snapped my leg clean. I’m having a rod put in my leg and will start the healing process."

Toth was scheduled for surgery on Monday and the team estimates his recovery to be around six to eight weeks.