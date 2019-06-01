Thad Duvall Aims For Second-Straight Victory at Tomahawk GNCC | by: Press Release

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, continues on Sunday, June 2 with the World's top competitors in off-road racing battling through the woods of New York at the 5th Annual Dunlop Tomahawk. Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing's Thad Duvall will be looking to take his second-straight win this weekend after earning a victory at the previous round. Duvall earned the win at Tomahawk two years ago, and is looking to take back that number one spot in New York. Coming through second overall two weeks after a hard-fought battle all day long was FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell. As the series heads into the seventh round Russell remains the points leader, sitting 13 points ahead of Duvall. On Sunday, Russell will be aiming to earn his fourth overall win of the season and earn valuable points towards the National Championship.

Kailub Russell is hoping to take back the number one spot on Sunday afternoon. Ken Hill

Earning another overall podium finish was Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing's Trevor Bollinger. At the previous round, Bollinger led part of the race, and this weekend he is eager to make a run at the front of the pack for to earn his first career overall win. Last year at the Tomahawk event Bollinger was able to earn second overall, therefore he knows what it takes to run up front in New York. Tely Energy Racing/KTM's Steward Baylor Jr. came through fourth overall in Ohio, and will look to battle back onto the podium this weekend in New York. Baylor currently sits third in the points championship standings, and is aiming to earn valuable points towards his quest for the National Championship. Taking the fifth overall spot was Babbitt's Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki's Josh Strang. This Sunday Strang will be aiming to finishing inside the top five and possibly battle for his first overall podium finish of the year. Strang's teammate Jordan Ashburn was having a good race and even grabbed the holeshot, but was forced to end his race early. He is looking to redeem himself this weekend.

Josh Strang will be looking to battle at the front of the pack and earn his first overall podium finish of the season. Ken Hill

FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Josh Toth came through sixth in his class and seventh overall at The John Penton GNCC. Toth who has had a pretty consistent year thus far, is looking to land on that overall podium again like he did at the X-Factor Whitetails event. AmPro Yamaha/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited's Ricky Russell finished eighth overall and seventh in the XC1 Open Pro class at the previous round. Russell, who recently returned to racing after an injury, is aiming to improve his standings and race to the best of his abilities for the remaining portion of the season. Tely Energy Racing/KTM's Grant Baylor is working his way back after also returning from an injury. Baylor finished ninth overall and eighth in XC1 at the Ohio race two weeks ago. This weekend Baylor is looking to battle throughout the day with his fellow competitors. Phoenix Honda Racing's Andrew Delong earned 10th in his class and 11th overall on the weekend at The John Penton. Delong has been having a great year, and is looking to improve his results this weekend. Australia/Shoei Helmets/Atlas Braces' Daniel Milner returned to the United States and rounded out the top 10 in XC1 Open Pro. In the XC2 250 Pro class Trail Jesters/KTM's Ben Kelley is looking to keep his win streak going. Kelley has earned six-straight wins, and on Sunday afternoon will be battling for his seventh. Coastal Racing/Husqvarna's Craig Delong came through second in the XC2 class, and this weekend Delong will be aiming to take that number one spot from Kelley. Evan Smith battled his way through and rounded out the XC2 podium.

XC2 250 Pro defending champion, Ben Kelley, is looking to keep his win streak alive this weekend and earn his seventh class win of the season. Ken Hill