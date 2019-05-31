Results Archive
Polisport Releases KTM and Husqvarna Headlight Masks

May 31, 2019 9:00am | by:
Polisport Releases KTM and Husqvarna Headlight Masks

NEW REPLICA PART

Polisport releases headlight masks for the KTM and Husqvarna. Now, this replica part will be available as a spare part and included on the enduro kits of the respective years. 

With this new part, you can now completely replace all the bike’s plastics to renew it and match your graphics.

ENDURO KITS

Polisport releases the enduro kits for the KTM and Husqvarna with the new headlight mask.

Furthermore, Polisport will create a kit for the KTM enduro motorbikes from 2014 to 2016, including the 2019 headlight mask and front fender. This will make possible to renew the front of these bikes, restyling them.

KTM

For more information, visit www.Polisport.com.