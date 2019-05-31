Polisport Releases KTM and Husqvarna Headlight Masks
May 31, 2019 9:00am | by: Press Release
NEW REPLICA PART
Polisport releases headlight masks for the KTM and Husqvarna. Now, this replica part will be available as a spare part and included on the enduro kits of the respective years.
With this new part, you can now completely replace all the bike’s plastics to renew it and match your graphics.
ENDURO KITS
Polisport releases the enduro kits for the KTM and Husqvarna with the new headlight mask.
Furthermore, Polisport will create a kit for the KTM enduro motorbikes from 2014 to 2016, including the 2019 headlight mask and front fender. This will make possible to renew the front of these bikes, restyling them.
KTM
Husqvarna
For more information, visit www.Polisport.com.