Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Motocross
Pala
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Live Now
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Race Day Feed Thunder Valley

June 1, 2019 10:10am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the True Value Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's motos, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Qualifying – Session One

The first qualifying session of the day is unlike any other time of day at a National. The air is (usually) crisp, the track is the smoothest it’ll be all day, and the riders are at their freshest. That’s certainly the case here at the True Value Thunder Valley National, where temperatures are in the sixties (a high of 71 degrees is expected), the dark-brown dirt is moist, and everywhere you looked there were riders approaching what looked like supersonic speeds. Okay, maybe not that fast, but a relatively smooth track sure made riders look like they were flying!  That was especially the case with Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis, although the two riders employed radically different styles to log fast times. Ferrandis was smooth and seemed to flow around the track like butter, his wheels seemingly glued to the dirt and his bike never getting out of shape. Tomac, on the other hand, was smashing his way around the track and attacking it as though it'd done something to make him man. When the first qualifiers were over, both styles were validated by the stopwatch—both Ferrandis and Tomac had set the fastest times. Ferrandis by about three tenths over his teammate, Justin Cooper, and Tomac by roughly a second-and-a-half over Jason Anderson.

Privateer Ben LaMay was fifteenth fastest in the first 450 qualifier.  
Privateer Ben LaMay was fifteenth fastest in the first 450 qualifier.   Kardas

250 points leader Adam Cianciarulo was quick too, but wasn’t quite at Ferrandis’ pace in this session. Times dropped off by a little over a second behind Cianciarulo, but they stayed pretty tight after that. Alex Martin, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, Michael Mosiman, and Martin Davalos are all separated by less than half a second!

Thunder Valley - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

- Lakewood, CO

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Cody Williams 2:12.884Barneveld, WI Husqvarna TC125
2 2:12.915Indianola, IA Kawasaki KX250F
3 2:13.638Menomonee Falls, WI KTM 250 SX-F
4Zack Williams 2:14.381Elko, MN KTM 250 SX-F
5 2:15.025Pasadena, MD Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Thunder Valley - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

- Lakewood, CO

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Dylan Ferrandis 2:05.105Avignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
2Justin Cooper 2:05.413Cold Spring Harbor, NY Yamaha YZ250F
3Adam Cianciarulo 2:05.830Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
4Alex Martin 2:07.017Millville, MN Suzuki Rm-z250
5Chase Sexton 2:07.052La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
Full Results
Colt Nichols looked good in the first qualifier but ended up tenth fastest.
Colt Nichols looked good in the first qualifier but ended up tenth fastest. Kardas

Elsewhere in the 450 Class, Anderson was second-fastest with a 2:05.261, just ahead of Ken Roczen’s 2:05.579. Justin Hill, who was much better last week than he was at Hangtown, started the day off well by qualifying fourth-fastest. And check out Jake Masterpool! The privateer was sixth fastest, putting him ahead of plenty of factory backed racers.

Thunder Valley - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

- Lakewood, CO

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Bradley Lionnet 2:13.034South Africa Yamaha YZ450F
2 2:13.334Arvada, CO Honda CRF450
3Vann Martin 2:15.618Houston, TX Honda CRF450
4 2:15.810Mount Airy, MD Yamaha YZ450F
5 2:16.281Colorado Springs, CA Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Thunder Valley - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

- Lakewood, CO

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 2:03.784Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX
2Jason Anderson 2:05.261Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
3Ken Roczen 2:05.579Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
4Justin Hill 2:06.550Yoncalla, OR Suzuki RM-Z450
5Marvin Musquin 2:07.358La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
Full Results

Other things to keep track of include Anderson, who’s suffered from altitude sickness here in the past. Anderson and the team have taken steps to minimize his exposure to the altitude (he usually comes in late and leaves early), and it’s been a while since we’ve seen it take a toll on him. Still, it's worth keeping an eye on. Also, Joey Savatgy is back after missing the first two rounds due to injuries suffered in supercross. Blake Baggett is racing after jamming his wrist last week, and Justin Barcia continues to race through the pain of two wrists on the mend that were broken during supercross. Finally, one of the biggest obstacles the riders face this weekend isn't even on the track. It's the altitude, which robs a significant amount of power from the bikes and lead to a shortness of breath for riders. The power loss can be especially bothersome for 250 riders.

Tomac will look to go back-to-back in his home state of Colorado.
Tomac will look to go back-to-back in his home state of Colorado. Hansel