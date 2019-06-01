Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the True Value Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's motos, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Qualifying – Session One
The first qualifying session of the day is unlike any other time of day at a National. The air is (usually) crisp, the track is the smoothest it’ll be all day, and the riders are at their freshest. That’s certainly the case here at the True Value Thunder Valley National, where temperatures are in the sixties (a high of 71 degrees is expected), the dark-brown dirt is moist, and everywhere you looked there were riders approaching what looked like supersonic speeds. Okay, maybe not that fast, but a relatively smooth track sure made riders look like they were flying! That was especially the case with Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis, although the two riders employed radically different styles to log fast times. Ferrandis was smooth and seemed to flow around the track like butter, his wheels seemingly glued to the dirt and his bike never getting out of shape. Tomac, on the other hand, was smashing his way around the track and attacking it as though it'd done something to make him man. When the first qualifiers were over, both styles were validated by the stopwatch—both Ferrandis and Tomac had set the fastest times. Ferrandis by about three tenths over his teammate, Justin Cooper, and Tomac by roughly a second-and-a-half over Jason Anderson.
250 points leader Adam Cianciarulo was quick too, but wasn’t quite at Ferrandis’ pace in this session. Times dropped off by a little over a second behind Cianciarulo, but they stayed pretty tight after that. Alex Martin, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, Michael Mosiman, and Martin Davalos are all separated by less than half a second!
Thunder Valley - 250 Group B Qualifying 1
Thunder Valley Motocross Park - Lakewood, CO
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Cody Williams
|2:12.884
|Barneveld, WI
|Husqvarna TC125
|2
|Wade Brommel
|2:12.915
|Indianola, IA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Tyler Lowe
|2:13.638
|Menomonee Falls, WI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Zack Williams
|2:14.381
|Elko, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Maxwell Sanford
|2:15.025
|Pasadena, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
Thunder Valley - 250 Group A Qualifying 1
Thunder Valley Motocross Park - Lakewood, CO
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2:05.105
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|2:05.413
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2:05.830
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Alex Martin
|2:07.017
|Millville, MN
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|5
|Chase Sexton
|2:07.052
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
Elsewhere in the 450 Class, Anderson was second-fastest with a 2:05.261, just ahead of Ken Roczen’s 2:05.579. Justin Hill, who was much better last week than he was at Hangtown, started the day off well by qualifying fourth-fastest. And check out Jake Masterpool! The privateer was sixth fastest, putting him ahead of plenty of factory backed racers.
Thunder Valley - 450 Group B Qualifying 1
Thunder Valley Motocross Park - Lakewood, CO
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Bradley Lionnet
|2:13.034
|South Africa
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Derek Anderson
|2:13.334
|Arvada, CO
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Vann Martin
|2:15.618
|Houston, TX
|Honda CRF450
|4
|Tyler Stepek
|2:15.810
|Mount Airy, MD
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Mitchell Gifford
|2:16.281
|Colorado Springs, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
Thunder Valley - 450 Group A Qualifying 1
Thunder Valley Motocross Park - Lakewood, CO
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|2:03.784
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX
|2
|Jason Anderson
|2:05.261
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Ken Roczen
|2:05.579
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|4
|Justin Hill
|2:06.550
|Yoncalla, OR
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|2:07.358
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
Other things to keep track of include Anderson, who’s suffered from altitude sickness here in the past. Anderson and the team have taken steps to minimize his exposure to the altitude (he usually comes in late and leaves early), and it’s been a while since we’ve seen it take a toll on him. Still, it's worth keeping an eye on. Also, Joey Savatgy is back after missing the first two rounds due to injuries suffered in supercross. Blake Baggett is racing after jamming his wrist last week, and Justin Barcia continues to race through the pain of two wrists on the mend that were broken during supercross. Finally, one of the biggest obstacles the riders face this weekend isn't even on the track. It's the altitude, which robs a significant amount of power from the bikes and lead to a shortness of breath for riders. The power loss can be especially bothersome for 250 riders.