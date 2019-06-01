Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the True Value Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's motos, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Qualifying – Session One

The first qualifying session of the day is unlike any other time of day at a National. The air is (usually) crisp, the track is the smoothest it’ll be all day, and the riders are at their freshest. That’s certainly the case here at the True Value Thunder Valley National, where temperatures are in the sixties (a high of 71 degrees is expected), the dark-brown dirt is moist, and everywhere you looked there were riders approaching what looked like supersonic speeds. Okay, maybe not that fast, but a relatively smooth track sure made riders look like they were flying! That was especially the case with Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis, although the two riders employed radically different styles to log fast times. Ferrandis was smooth and seemed to flow around the track like butter, his wheels seemingly glued to the dirt and his bike never getting out of shape. Tomac, on the other hand, was smashing his way around the track and attacking it as though it'd done something to make him man. When the first qualifiers were over, both styles were validated by the stopwatch—both Ferrandis and Tomac had set the fastest times. Ferrandis by about three tenths over his teammate, Justin Cooper, and Tomac by roughly a second-and-a-half over Jason Anderson.