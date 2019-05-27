Defending MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings will return to racing this week, KTM announced today.

Herlings will compete in the Dutch Masters at Rhenen on Thursday (holiday in the Netherlands) and the second round of the ADAC MX Masters at Moggers in Germany this weekend.

Herlings has been completing short practice motos for almost three weeks, but a firm return date to MXGP has yet to be determined.

“It feels great to be back on the bike again but I have to take things slowly and listen to what my body is saying,” Herlings said recently in a statement. “Sometimes I still have some pain in my foot and I need to train and get good time on the bike after three months of almost doing nothing. Basically I need to ride myself into shape. I want to come back to the track when I am 100 percent but I know I won’t be able to return and win; it will take a few races to get back up to a good level and the rest of the guys are already pushing hard and have the rhythm of regular racing. I’m working hard and will be back as soon as possible.”

Herlings has been out of action since January due to a foot injury sustained in a training accident in Spain.

MXGP is off this weekend and will return at the MXGP of Russia on June 9.