Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac went 1-1 on Saturday at round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship to claim his first overall of the season.

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin secured second overall via 3-2 motos. It was Musquin's first overall podium of the season.

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, who won the overall last weekend at Hangtown, finished third overall via 2-3 motos.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race.