Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Dungey, Hill, and My Lucas Oil's Witts on DMXS Radio Tonight

May 21, 2019 4:00pm | by:
Dungey, Hill, and My Lucas Oil's Witts on DMXS Radio Tonight

Ryan Dungey may be retired from racing but he’s far from wearing white knee socks and sandals playing shuffleboard in Florida. We will get RD’s thoughts on the epic supercross season, round one of outdoors, and hear about his many projects away from racing. It’s always a pleasure to catch up with one of our sport’s greatest champions, on and off the track.

JGR/Yoshimura Factory Suzuki’s Justin Hill has not been immune to the freshman slump that has plagued just about every rider moving up to the premier class. We always appreciate his candor in interviews and look forward to hearing about the year in his own words from the man himself tonight.

My Lucas Oil’s Rachel and Jason Witt are dear friends of the show and will be on to tell us about their Lucas Legion Athlete Support program that is truly about support at the grassroots level. Our sport stands on the foundation of amateur racing and that is where they focusing their efforts moving forward with this program and tons of other cool stuff this year. Check out www.MyLucasOil.com for more information!

DMXS Radio thanks DUNLOP, SCOTT, Coach Robb Beams, MyLucasOil.com, Racer X, MX Sports, DUBYA Wheels, OGIO, and Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Tonight at 8-10 p.m. EST 