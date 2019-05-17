Round 1 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, May 17, at Hangtown, just outside Sacramento, California.
Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT, with NBC Sports Network carrying second moto coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.
The sixth round of GNCC and the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com and MXGP-TV.com.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
TV | Online Schedule
Hangtown
Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA
|Qualifying
|May 18 - 1:15pm
|on
|1st Motos
|May 18 - 4:00pm
|on
|1st Motos
|May 18 - 4:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|May 18 - 6:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|May 18 - 6:00pm
|on
GNCC
TV | Online Schedule
The John Penton
Sunday Creek Raceway - Millfield, OH
|ATV
|May 18 - 1:00pm
|on
|Bike
|May 19 - 1:00pm
|on
|Highlights
|August 25 - 6:30pm
|on
FIM MOtocross World Championship
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of Portugal
Agueda - Agueda, Portugal
|MX2 Qualifying
|May 18 - 11:00am
|on
|MXGP Qualifying
|May 18 - 12:30pm
|on
|MX2 Race 1
|May 19 - 8:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 1
|May 19 - 9:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|May 19 - 11:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|May 19 - 11:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|May 19 - 12:00pm
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|May 19 - 12:00pm
|on
2019 Standings
GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|140
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|122
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|105
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|90
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|78
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|103
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|86
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|73
|5
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|71
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|241
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|201
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|175
|4
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|146
|5
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|142
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|207
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|200
|3
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|157
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|150
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|145
Racer X Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Other Links | Pro Motocross
125 All Star Series Entry List
Site Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
|7 am - 2 pm
|Will Call
|7:20 am - 7:35 am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:35 am - 7:50 am
|Chapel Service (Pro Pits)
|8 am - 8:15 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:20 am - 8:35 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35 am - 8:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|8:45 am - 9 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:05 am - 9:20 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20 am - 9:35 am
|Track Maintenance
|9:35 am - 9:45 am
|125 All Stars Practice
|9:50 am - 9:55 am
|250 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
|9:55 am - 10:10 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:15 am - 10:20 am
|250 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:20 am - 10:35 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:35 am - 10:50 am
|Track Maintenance
|10:45 am - 10:50 am
|450 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
|10:50 am - 11:05 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:10 am - 11:15 am
|450 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
|11:15 am - 11:30 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:30 am - 11:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|11:45 am - 11:55 am
|125 All Stars Race
|12 pm - 12:10 pm
|250 Consolation Race
|12:15 pm - 12:25 pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:40 pm - 1 pm
|Opening Ceremonies
|1 pm - 1:10 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10 pm - 1:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45 pm - 2 pm
|Podium Interviews
|2 pm - 2:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10 pm - 2:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45 pm - 3 pm
|Podium Interviews
|3 pm - 3:10 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:10 pm - 3:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|3:45 pm - 4 pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4 pm - 4:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:10 pm - 4:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|4:45 pm - 5 pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5 pm - 5:30 pm
|Press Conference