Round 1 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, May 17, at Hangtown, just outside Sacramento, California.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT, with NBC Sports Network carrying second moto coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.

The sixth round of GNCC and the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com and MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule