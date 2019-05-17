Results Archive
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
How to Watch: Hangtown, GNCC, and MXGP

How to Watch Hangtown, GNCC, and MXGP

May 17, 2019 12:00pm

Round 1 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, May 17, at Hangtown, just outside Sacramento, California.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT, with NBC Sports Network carrying second moto coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.

The sixth round of GNCC and the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com and MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule

Hangtown

- Rancho Cordova, CA

* all times
QualifyingMay 18 - 1:15pmon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosMay 18 - 4:00pmon mav-tv
1st MotosMay 18 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
2nd MotosMay 18 - 6:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
2nd MotosMay 18 - 6:00pmon nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule

GNCC

TV | Online Schedule

The John Penton

- Millfield, OH

* all times
ATVMay 18 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
BikeMay 19 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
HighlightsAugust 25 - 6:30pmon nbc-sports
GNCC TV Schedule

FIM MOtocross World Championship

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of Portugal

- Agueda, Portugal

* all times
MX2 QualifyingMay 18 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingMay 18 - 12:30pmon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1May 19 - 8:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1May 19 - 9:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2May 19 - 11:00amon cbs-sports-network
MX2 Race 2May 19 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2May 19 - 12:00pmon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2May 19 - 12:00pmon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC140
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV122
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC105
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC90
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT78
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN103
3 Jefferson, GA86
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN73
5Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy241
2Tim Gajser Slovenia201
3Gautier Paulin France175
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania146
5Clement Desalle Belgium142
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark207
2Jorge Prado Spain200
3Henry Jacobi Germany157
4Jago Geerts Belgium150
5Ben Watson United Kingdom145
Full Standings

All times local.

7 am - 2 pmWill Call
7:20 am - 7:35 amMandatory Riders Meeting
7:35 am - 7:50 amChapel Service (Pro Pits)
8 am - 8:15 am250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 am - 8:35 am250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 am - 8:45 amTrack Maintenance
8:45 am - 9 am450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:05 am - 9:20 am450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 am - 9:35 amTrack Maintenance
9:35 am - 9:45 am125 All Stars Practice
9:50 am - 9:55 am250 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 am - 10:10 am250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 am - 10:20 am250 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 am - 10:35 am250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 am - 10:50 amTrack Maintenance
10:45 am - 10:50 am450 Class Group A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 am - 11:05 am450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 am - 11:15 am450 Class Group B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 am - 11:30 am450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 am - 11:45 amTrack Maintenance
11:45 am - 11:55 am125 All Stars Race
12 pm - 12:10 pm250 Consolation Race
12:15 pm - 12:25 pm450 Consolation Race
12:40 pm - 1 pmOpening Ceremonies
1 pm - 1:10 pm250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 pm - 1:45 pm250 Class Moto #1
1:45 pm - 2 pmPodium Interviews
2 pm - 2:10 pm450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 pm - 2:45 pm450 Class Moto #1
2:45 pm - 3 pmPodium Interviews
3 pm - 3:10 pm250 Class Sight Lap
3:10 pm - 3:45 pm250 Class Moto #2
3:45 pm - 4 pm250 Winners Circle
4 pm - 4:10 pm450 Class Sight Lap
4:10 pm - 4:45 pm450 Class Moto #2
4:45 pm - 5 pm450 Winners Circle
5 pm - 5:30 pmPress Conference

