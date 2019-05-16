2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Broadcast Package Announced

This Saturday the gate will drop on the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and today MX Sports Pro Racing and NBC Sports Group jointly announced broadcast programming details for the impending season. The world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series will continue its longstanding presence across NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), and MAVTV this summer, highlighted by a total of 123 hours of content across network broadcasts and digital platforms, which includes a combined 94 hours of live coverage via each respective avenue.

A trio of live network television broadcast specials on NBC serve as the cornerstone of the 2019 schedule, where the final 450 Class moto will be showcased from the Circle K High Point National (June 15) and the Circle K RedBud National (June 6), while the final 250 Class moto will be featured from the Circle K Unadilla National (August 10). These telecasts will bring the captivating and unpredictable competition of American motocross into millions of homes across the country. Additionally, the opening motos of both the 450 Class and 250 Class at all 12 rounds of the championship will be featured live on the continuously growing MAVTV, while NBCSN will carry live second moto coverage from four rounds on the schedule.

The tremendously popular digital platform from NBC Sports Gold will once again provide fans with the opportunity to watch the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship from anywhere, at their leisure. The “Pro Motocross Pass” provides the best value in the sport with exclusive on-demand access of the Nationals at just $54.99 for the season. Subscribers will receive live, commercial-free coverage from all 12 rounds, which are accompanied by exclusive live streams of timed qualifying throughout the summer. In addition to the live content, users can also watch full-event replays of the completed rounds of the 2019 season, as well as the 2017 and 2018 seasons through NBC Sports Gold’s on-demand options. This unparalleled level of access to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship breaks down to less than $5 per race over the course of 12 weekends.

“Following our extension with NBC Sports Group, MAVTV, and Lucas Oil this past winter, MX Sports Pro Racing, and the sport as a whole, is fortunate to have such dedicated partners that posses an unwavering commitment to bringing the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to fans around the world,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “We have one of the most dynamic broadcast packages in motorsports, anchored by our live broadcasts on NBC and the best digital platform around on NBC Sports Gold. The way our fans consume the championship continues to evolve, and the overall reach of our global audience continues to expand, so providing an extensive broadcast schedule that is complemented by a user-friendly digital experience gives us the best opportunity to bring American motocross to the masses.”

All 12 rounds of the 2019 season will by accompanied by one-hour highlight shows following every National on NBCSN. Additionally, NBCSN will produce a special midseason recap, along with a pair of year-end recaps that will highlight all the drama and excitement that took unfolded in the championship battles of both the 450 Class and 250 Class.

The on-air broadcast team that will bring the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship into households around the world will feature the veteran commentating duo of Jason Weigandt, who will handle play-by-play duties, and former series champion Grant Langston, who will serve as the color analyst. Trackside reporter Will Christien returns for a second season to round out the broadcast trio, where she’ll share the latest breaking news during the races and let viewers hear directly from the riders both at the starting gate and on the podium.

The 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, May 18, with the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic from Prairie City OHV Park in Sacramento, California.